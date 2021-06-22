A photographic tribute to one of Colorado’s most special and spectacular outdoor adventures: the 10th Mountain Division Huts.
The Huts managed by the 10th Mountain Division Hut Association offer an escape into nature few outside of Colorado can truly grasp. They are at once a respite from real life while also offering an elevated camping experience. And while those that reside at altitude may often travel to one of the more than 30 cabins scattered in the backcountry, their beauty is never lost on us. Whether choosing one of the plush and easy-to-get-to options or trekking miles on foot or via two wheels to something both remote and rustic, the experience a hut trip can offer is truly unparalleled. Here, we pay homage to the magic that exists in our backyard.