Aspen joins the brunch club.
Better late than never, it seems Aspen is—finally —jumping aboard the brunch bandwagon. Once a curiously lackluster sector of the local dining scene, three Aspen restaurants are going the extra mile this summer to dish up boozy breakfast combinations that are anything but basic. (Unfortunately, we can’t in good faith say the same for all consuming it).
Catch
As its name suggests, steak is in fact a brunch food group at Catch, along with hand-rolled sushi, croquettes and a plethora of other savory dishes traditionally unavailable before noon.
One of a few restaurants in the U.S. lice-nsed to serve A5-grade Kobe beef, Catch’s wagyu burger is a must-try, says owner Mark Birnbaum.
Another Catch crowd-pleaser are the cinnamon roll pancakes, which Birnbaum describes as “thin, crispy and incredible. People freak out.”
Served inside or on the terrace with Aspen Mountain views, Catch brunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 515 E. Hopkins Ave., catchrestaurants.com
Parc Aspen
With a locally minded menu—both in pro-duct and in price-point—Aspen’s newest restaurant, Parc, will offer Sunday brunch beginning late August from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
While still thoughtfully crafting Parc’s menu in advance of the restaurant’s midsummer grand opening, executive chef Mark Connell shares that his famous breakfast quesadilla, twists on brunch classics like chicken and sweet potato waffles and scratch-made donuts, muffins and jams, will most certainly make
the cut. 620 E. Hyman Ave., parcaspen.com
Chica
Bringing a Latin American flair to Aspen’s culinary landscape, Chica’s brunch menu boasts bright, inventive dishes such as eggs Benedict cazuela with a paisa cheese arepa and Huancaina sauce, buñuelo donuts and celebrity chef Lorena Garcia’s signature guava Corn Flake French toast.
Naturally, fresh-pressed juices, Bloody Marys and mimosas by the glass or bottle are also on the menu. Because brunch without booze is just a sad, late breakfast.
Beginning June 25, brunch will be served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., inside or on the patio, also with a side of Aspen Mountain. 501 E. Dean St., chicarestaurant.com