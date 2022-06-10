Artist Olivia Daane transforms her trajectory.
Olivia Daane has long been fascinated with biomimicry. First, as a visual artist she explored the concept through her iconic butterfly series. Now, she’s entering the activewear and wellness industry, with a fashionable line of clothing that’s functional too—claiming to improve blood flow, reduce free radicals and improve the performance of professional athletes and weekend warriors alike. “My main impetus was to give people wellness apparel that helps heal and balance environmental and psychological stressors just by putting it on,” says Daane.
Aspen-based Daane partnered with Nanobionic Group founders George and Ermis Psipsikas to create Cocoon + Hive, an apparel line that uses nanobionic technology. The sustainable plant-based coating is applied to textiles, and the minerals in the coating help to release body heat, which then bounces off the material and emits back toward the body in a circular fashion the helps in recovery for the wearer.
The technology has been adapted by NASA, but Daane’s target demographic is more accessible. “This active and lifestyle apparel is for women only at this stage and can be of service to anyone who wants to optimize their potential,” she says. The line, available at Miller Sports, includes two all-sport jackets, two lifestyle pants, two tanks (named after Aspen Highlands) and one LivBionic leggings. “I have taken my butterfly paintings on an adventure around the world collaborating near and far to create a treasure trove of wellness, design and beauty for a changing (meta-morphosing) world,” she says.
From nearby peaks to Paradise Bakery, Cocoon + Hive has people covered—in a way that may help them feel better on the inside too.