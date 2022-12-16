Billy Kidd takes a schuss at redemption.
Andre Roch cut the first ski run on Aspen Mountain in 1937, a corkscrew course that careened down from what is now the top of Lift 1A and emptied onto Monarch Street. To honor the Swiss ski pioneer, both the run and a ski race were named after him. The Roch Cup was at one time the longest-running perpetual award for an international caliber race in the history of U.S. skiing, according to Skiing Heritage magazine. It has often served as the U.S. National Championships, and for many years, was included on the World Cup circuit—with winners claiming multiple cups. Names such as Sailer, Stenmark and Klammer grace the silver sides of the Roch Cup trophy, but one of the most memorable battles, featuring skiing’s biggest stars, put a new name on the list.
It was 1968, an Olympic year, and Grenoble, France, was the host. The Olympics were broadcast around the world live and in color for the first time, exposing a global audience to the thrills of ski racing. It also made a superstar of the particularly photogenic Jean-Claude Killy, a Frenchman who won three gold medals by sweeping the Men’s Alpine disciplines—a triple gold triumph that had only been accomplished once before and that has never been matched since. 1968 marked the second year of the FIS Alpine World Cup of Skiing, an international circuit of competitions founded by US Ski Team Director (and certified Woody Creature) Bob Beattie, French Ski Team Director Honore Bonnet and journalist Serge Lang. It was the only year that Olympic races counted toward World Cup standings, adding importance to each event and even more oomph to this year’s Roch Cup, which lined up at the same time.
Ski fans across the United States harbored high medal hopes for the talented team that included Billy Kidd, the first American to win an Olympic Alpine medal when he took silver in Slalom in Innsbruck in 1964; Jimmy Huega, the bronze medalist in Slalom at Innsbruck; and Spider Sabich, a spindly, golden haired skier who inspired Robert Redford’s performance in “Downhill Racer.” Under Beattie’s direction—and starting with the results at Innsbruck—the crew had been gaining the respect of the Eurocentric ski world.
The 1968 Grenoble games were an unmitigated disaster for the American team which suffered not only from Killy’s dominating performance, but also from a rash of crashes in less than ideal conditions. Kidd was Killy’s primary competition in France, thought by many to be a lock for a medal in at least one event. He had been skiing well up until then, amassing numerous top-five finishes in the early season races. But he could not find his way to a podium after re-injuring an ankle on the tricky downhill course that he likened to “trying to ski on the outside of basketball.”
Kidd’s chance for redemption came on home snow at the 22nd running of the Roch Cup. Expectations were high. NBC camera crews were on site to broadcast the races, 11 of the 18 medalists from Grenoble were in town to compete and 3,000 fans crammed onto Ruthie’s Run, Corkscrew and Strawpile to catch the action. The stage was set for something spectacular.
And Kidd delivered.
“One of the less familiar sights in sport, something that ranks right up there with the Green Bay Packers losing a football game, is an American male winning a big international ski race, the kind with your Jean-Claude Killys and your Karl Schranzes in it,” Dan Jenkins recalled in Sports Illustrated column shortly after. “… It was so neat a victory, in fact, with Kidd taking both the slalom and the combined championships, that for a few hours it made the U.S. fan want to do a lot of those corny, patriotic things like kiss mom, eat some pie and
stop swearing at coach Bob Beattie.”
World Cup racing returns to Aspen Mountain this March, 55 years since Kidd beat Killy. Regardless of who stands atop the podium, Aspen’s cups will once again runneth over.