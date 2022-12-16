Alex Karlinski brings people together with boards and baskets.
Private chef and Roaring Fork Valley native Alex Karlinski spent a month in Europe and North Africa in 2022 “researching,” she says. That included a visit to San Sebastian, Spain, where she sampled cured meats, cheeses and wine, and was amazed at the locals’ appreciation for high-quality ingredients. In Portugal, Karlinski discovered great olives and a variety of accoutrements that made meats, cheeses and wine taste even better. And in Morocco, each meal started with a beautiful shared platter composed of colorful vegetables and dips. Back in the United States, she noticed that Americans rarely pause their lives to simply sit and enjoy a snack with friends and family.
“We are on the go so much and not always thinking about where our food comes from,” says Karlinski. “We’re not savoring what we’re eating—sometimes it’s just a necessary chore. In other parts of the world, people actually take a break to have a glass of something and some special bites. It’s a great way to catch up, slow down and enjoy life.”
With four years of private chef-ing under her apron, Karlinski cooks for a variety of regular clients (both residents and visitors), special events and parties, and for the vegan food delivery service, Tuesday Foods. Among the hundreds of meals she prepares professionally each year, she realized one universally loved menu item always brings people together: the charcuterie board. So, this fall, Karlinski launched Boards + Baskets, focusing her culinary prowess on portable charcuterie boards and picnic baskets filled with deliciously balanced, mindfully sourced and artfully arranged components.
Derived from two French words: “chair,” meaning “flesh,” and “cuit,” meaning “cooked,” charcuterie—the culinary art of salting and smoking meats to preserve them—was perfected by the French, though used by the Romans to cure meat thousands of years prior. In the pre-refrigeration world, the process was a necessity to ensure a stable shelf life. Now, the term generally refers to a board or platter covered with meats, cheeses, nuts, fruit, vegetables and spreads.
Revered for its ability to gather people, a beautiful, visually interesting charcuterie platter can be a conversation-starter as much as it is a delicious appetizer, says Karlinski. The photogenic food trend has evolved into a social media phenomenon—a “charcuterie” search on Instagram yields almost 3 million results. Heck, there’s even a viral movement called “charcuteski” that replaces the serving board with a pair of skis.
“Boards and baskets are great ways to bring people together and make entertaining easy on the host or guest,” says Karlinski. “Ultimately, it’s the reason I love what I do. I love to cook, but most importantly, I love bringing people together. When you get to sit down and enjoy food and drink with family and friends, that’s when great conversations and connections happen.”
Karlinski worked in finance and marketing prior to following her passion for farm-to-table cooking and working at Apricot Lane Farms, an organic and biodynamic operation in southern California recently featured in the documentary “The Biggest Little Farm.” During her four years there, she trained under numerous chefs, gardened and cooked with the freshest items from the farm and developed a reverence for high-quality, local ingredients. Today, she cooks with vegetables, fruits and herbs grown in her mom’s midvalley garden, her CSA and from local farmer’s markets and farm stands, emphasizing seasonal and local ingredients as much as possible—Boards + Baskets reflects that.
Individual boards that serve one to two people are boxed up to easily fit in a backpack (hello, Highland Peak or top-of-Tiehack picnic). Custom curated baskets and grazing tables are ideal for 50-person holiday parties. Boards are available in three sizes, but can be scaled as large as a client wants. For picnic baskets, which are customizable, think post-Nordic ski picnic at Ashcroft or alternative to a plated lunch for a baby shower or bridal luncheon. Just be sure to pack the napkins.
Boards + Baskets offers home delivery with 48 hour’s notice or grab-and-go pick-up in Carbondale. Boards range from $45 to $250 (price upon request for large-event grazing tables and custom baskets). boardsandbaskets.co
CHARCUTESKI
No plate? No problem. We’ve all heard of shot skis, but now stiff planks are being to elevate the summit snack. The idea is simple: pack all the ingredients one might for a charcuterie plate—crackers, cheese, nuts, fruit, sweets—but present it on a ski or snowboard. This eliminates the need to tote around a heavy plate and makes for a decent conversation piece. It’s also another excuse to leave the skinny skis at home.