Sunny times are upon us, which means bright wares are par for the course (and courts).

Now that spirits are soaring again, the fancier clothes in your closet may finally be getting some much-needed love. But, it’s definitely not the time to abandon goals for a simultaneously head-turning sportsdrobe. Because golf and tennis have never had better PR than this past outdoor sports-oriented year, brands have ponied up with a serious plethora of kaleidoscopic and unique wares. From vibrant matching sets to cool, customizable polos—and even a dress designed by Venus herself—this gear is so thrilling you may want to take it out for a post- or even sans-sweat spin. Here, we styled looks with a few of the standouts of the season—because it’s common knowledge that good sportsmanship also includes upping your fashion ante.

