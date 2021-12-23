Chanel opens a pop-up boutique just in time for winter.
In case there was any doubt that Aspen is the chicest mountain town in North America, use this fashion news to close the case: Chanel is returning to town after its incredibly successful pop-up boutique in the winter of 2019-20. In its last visit to Aspen, Chanel showcased an alpine-inspired collection with a winterlong boutique on Cooper, and this time the French house says bonjour to the altitude once again in a new location—the historic Benton Building on East Hyman. Even more expansive than the previous boutique, the new location will house Chanel’s ready-to-wear collection, shoes, handbags and a selection of fragrance and beauty.
Unsurprisingly, the vibe of the boutique’s interior—which will be bathed in white and beige with black and gold details—will fuse the French house’s long and luxe heritage with mountain-chic decor via woven floor coverings and creamy wool couches accented with faux-fur and tweed (naturally) pillows. Sartorially obsessed Aspenites can browse looks from the Fall/Winter 2021-22 collection, as well as the Cruise 2021-22 range, but it is the Coco Neige pieces that will feel most at home in the Rockies. Logo’d puffers, sleek base layers, technical overalls and cozy knits redefine mountain fashion, while accompanying accessories—from goggles to gloves and, yes, even skis—are both functional and après-ski ready.
Those in search of everyday accessories will find options ranging from snow boots to sneakers, as well as the French label’s iconic J12 watch in black and white ceramic. Naturally, the boutique will also be stocked with much-coveted Chanel bags, including standout sporty pieces like a pink-graffiti nylon quilted backpack and mini flap bag. The house’s legendary fragrances will be on hand as well, including the most famous among them: Chanel No. 5, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Open from late December through March, the Chanel Aspen boutique promises to up the ante on winter fashion this season. As for why Chanel decided to return, it seems our town is the ideal destination to showcase the house’s latest Fall/Winter collection. According to Chanel’s Artistic Director, Virginie Viard, it was influenced by two factors: “the ambiance of ski holidays…and a certain idea of cool Parisian chic, from the 1970s to now.” Sounds perfect for Aspen. 521 E. Hyman Ave., chanel.com.