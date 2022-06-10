Three music fans offer unique perspectives on the Aspen Music Festival and School.
With more than 300 events spanning eight weeks, the Aspen Music Festival and School is a choose-your-own-adventure for the classical music lover. Here are triple the takes from seasoned veterans on how they “festival.”
Tom Buesch attended his first music festival in 1949, the year it was founded, with his mother. “I remember dressing up and didn’t like that part of it,” he says. But the music resonated. Today, Buesch, a professor of humanities at Colorado Mountain College, teaches a summer music appreciation class as well. He goes to more than 100 concerts throughout the season. “I think the music festival is the greatest cultural institution in Aspen, if not probably Colorado.”
• I meet with a friend at the start of every summer for lunch at Mezzaluna. We go over the calendar and pick out the highlights and what we’re each going to see. At the end of the summer, we meet again to compare notes.
• The student competitions at the campus on Castle Creek have fewer people, but are still a great way to hear music.
• I go to the big performances in Harris Concert Hall and the music tent. I have my secret seat in Harris that has the best acoustics, and I always want to see and hear the musicians.
• On Fridays (12:30-2 p.m.), I teach the “Art of Listening” at Crossroads Church in Aspen. It’s free and open to the public.
Former Aspen City Councilwoman Ann Mullins used to sneak in summer performances when she could between her packed meeting calendar. “I would keep the schedule close by and when I could get there, I’d get there” she says. Though she’s still occupied with boards and design work, her schedule is more open now, and that means more music.
• One of the best things about the festival is the locals’ pass [a pre-season pass offered to residents for discounted ticket prices].
• I love being outside. One of my favorite things to do is ride my bike over to the campus, and even if I can’t stay for the whole concert, I can stand on the edge of the lawn to hear part of it.
• When I go in the tent, I love to sit in the front row. I played violin and guitar … so I love to see the interactions between the students.
• With the festival, you get the old standards, such Renee Fleming and Marin Alsop. … That’s interspersed with people you’ve never heard of, but you know they will be fabulous because they’re at the festival and you aren’t taking any chances with the quality.
“The music festival is our religion,”
says Sarah Broughton, principal of Rowland + Broughton Architecture. It’s also their neighbor, as Broughton, and husband and business partner, John Rowland, live in the West End with a direct view of the campus. That makes attending performances as easy as walking out their front door.
• We typically go to two performances a week, including the Sunday 4 p.m. symphony orchestra. The other performance varies depending on the artist performing, the venue and our availability, but it’s always a nighttime performance for us.
• We purchase our tickets in June for the entire season. I typically go to the box office in June and work with one of the box office team members to secure tickets, discuss the events/performances and then make decisions.
• We prefer performances at the music tent or Harris. We sit in the front of the tent, typically stage right in row F for the Sunday symphony orchestra.
• We have really enjoyed not having the intermission anymore during the Sunday symphony orchestra. We love the focus of the performance.