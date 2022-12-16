A look at how organizations are embracing our Spanish-speaking residents.
I have a friend whose parents moved to this valley in the 1970s, when it wasn’t as diverse as it is today. They were among the first Latinos to live in this area. She often tells me stories about what life was like in the Roaring Fork Valley back then, and how different it is now. Growing up in Carbondale, she was one of the few Spanish-speaking students at her school. They never spoke Spanish to each other.
Today, 30 percent of Carbondale’s population is Latino, and nearly 60 percent of the students in the schools are Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census. In recent years, we have seen a considerable increase in the Latino population throughout our region, leading to a greater need for inclusive spaces where they can feel welcome and appreciated for all their contributions to our community.
Latino culture is a tapestry of many countries, each with unique customs and traditions and a shared love of celebration: Our culture greatly emphasizes family and friends. The bonds we share with those close to us bring great happiness—especially when faced with difficulties.
With our valley’s population becoming increasingly diverse, it’s heartening that more organizations are taking steps to learn about and include local Latinos when making decisions. This is the only way to create authentic spaces where everyone can feel welcome, regardless of language. “The Latino community in the valley is vital; this valley could not function without Latinos,” says Olivia Martinez, coordinator of Latinx arts and children’s programs at Anderson
Ranch Arts Center.
Anderson Ranch Arts Center held its second annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration in September. The event was a huge success with local talents like Mezcla Socials Dance and the Aspen Santa Fe Folklorico. More than 600 people attended, half of them Latinos. “The most exciting part of the event was the chance for Latinos and non-Latinos to come together, interact, and learn,” Martinez says.
My family and I were guests and saw many familiar faces that day. Some people even came to us afterward to express how much they enjoyed the music and the all-around sabor Latino (the Latino feel) of the event. It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves and celebrating our culture.
The Arts Campus at Willits is another cultural organization that’s made Latino programming inherent to its mission. The performing arts venue, which opened in late 2021, has hosted 106 events, 16 of which were entirely in Spanish—a significant step forward in terms of accessibility and inclusivity. “It is our goal to ensure everyone in our community reaps the benefits from exposure to arts and culture,” says Ryan Honey, TACAW’s executive director.
Honey says “Nuestras Voces”—a theater piece written and performed by local Latino creatives in collaboration with VOICES—was a particularly inclusive event. “I think it’s one thing to be able to bring Spanish-speaking artists or experts to our stage, but it’s something else entirely to offer the stage and all of our resources to the community and say, ‘Let us help you create something.’ That was a beautiful experience,” he says.
TACAW’s Basalsa celebration is another example of what can be achieved with an open mind toward other cultures. This family-friendly event provided opportunities for both children and adults to enjoy, which is incredibly important for our Latino community. After two years of the pandemic, it was exciting to attend an event with a live salsa orchestra. It felt like coming home. My husband and I enjoyed every minute of it.
Carbondale Arts’ work in putting together a yearly Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration is impressive and deserves recognition. Amy Kimberly, Carbondale Arts’ outgoing executive director, was a driving force behind this one-of-a-kind celebration of the Latin American holiday, traditionally Nov. 1 and 2, when we honor and welcome our dead.
Dia de los Muertos would not be possible without the collaboration of local Latinos like Francisco “Paco” Nevarez-Burgueño, the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico director. Nevarez-Burgueño has been instrumental in bringing the project to life, but is most well-known for his Folkloric program, which teaches traditional Mexican folk dances to valley students free of charge. The program was founded in 1998, and has since affected hundreds of children’s lives by crossing cultural boundaries through performance. It could be cited as one of the original inclusion initiatives in the valley.
Involving Latinos is not only about celebrating their contribution to our community, but also about creating connections between groups. As we strive to improve our ability to include and value different perspectives, it is encouraging to see progress being made, but we still have a long way to go.
One of the immediate areas of focus should be diversifying the boards of directors in our valley and hiring a more diverse staff across all areas and levels of work. We must continue striving to create an environment where everyone feels valued. My friend who grew up here says, “It’s amazing to see how much the Latino community has grown in the last few years. Everywhere you look, there are Latinos making a difference and we are now beginning to be recognized for our hard work.”