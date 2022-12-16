As a local dog’s life comes to an end, she leaves behind advice on what we humans can learn from her species.
Tell Time Like a Dog
There’s a theory about dogs and our concept of time that humans like to perpetuate. You say that we tell time in absolutes; that we have no concept of “yesterday” or “tomorrow.” It’s why I get so sad every time Tony leaves me behind, and so overcome with joy every time he returns.
And do you know something? That theory is 100% correct.
What’s interesting, however, is that you look at our concept of time as a sign of lesser intelligence. But strange as it may sound, I beg you to tell time like a dog. By having no concept of yesterday or tomorrow, dogs are incapable of regretting the past or worrying about the future. And what a wonderful gift that is.
I’ve witnessed what regret and worry can do to you humans. Tony and I have spent over a decade adventuring in the mountains, and even when surrounded by the most inspiring beauty nature has to offer, his head is elsewhere. Replaying what he could have done differently yesterday. Stressing about what tomorrow holds. But I never waste a second reliving the past or fearing the future, and instead I immerse myself in what is unfolding before me.
You humans are a bewildering species. You work so very hard in order to have the time and money to experience these amazing moments, but then you waste those moments worrying about what may (or may not) happen later. In your concern about endless tomorrows, you’re sacrificing far too many todays. Tell time like a dog, and live in the now. You’ll be glad you did.
Prioritize the Pack
People have always called me a “one-human dog.” I understand why: When people come to the house, I won’t so much as prod them for a pet, but I will hop up onto Tony’s lap and sit there as long as he allows. So, people assume, I love Tony, and that’s it.
But I’ve got two problems with that moniker. First, I would gladly lay down my life for any member of my family, which at the very least, makes me a “four-human dog.” And second, they say it like it’s an insult; as if I don’t have the capacity to love anyone outside of my own home.
And that, to me, is ridiculous. I am fiercely loyal to my humans because they love me. And in return, I will love them, protect them and spend every moment I possibly can with them. It’s what you do when you’re part
of a pack.
But not you humans. You’ll betray your pack for people who have never shown you the least bit of loyalty. Look at Tony: He spends so much of his life consumed by his work, desperate to make everyone happy, even if it’s his pack who suffers.
However, he’s learning. I’ve seen it in his eyes over the past few months. He’ll lay on the floor with me and scratch my ears for longer than usual, telling me over and over how happy he is that I am his dog. He knows my time on this earth is coming to a close, and his tears tell me if that he could go do it over again, he’d spend more time with his pack, and less time saying “yes.”
Be loyal to your pack. You can spend your life seeking approval from everyone and anyone, but I promise you, they’ll never love you the way your pack will for just … being you.
Live and Learn
I have lived 16 wonderful years—much longer than most of my breed—yet somehow, that still doesn’t feel long enough for a dog’s life, does it? And therein lies the biggest difference between us and you humans. I’ve learned so much during my life, and there is no shortage of things I’d do differently if only I had more time. But I don’t. You humans, however, live for an eternity. Don’t waste it. It’s perfectly fine to make mistakes, but what’s not OK is for you to repeat them over and over again. It’s never too late to figure things out.
So take my advice and grow from it. Stop wasting time regretting yesterday and fearing tomorrow, and instead, find a way to be present and live in the moment. Embrace being part of a pack; and prioritize those who are loyal to you.
And if that doesn't work, you can always just curl up on the chest of someone you love and take a nap. That always worked for me.