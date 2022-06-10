Basalt River Park, the ‘beating heart’ of downtown Basalt, opens this summer.
For decades historic Basalt struggled with its id-entity. It was a river town, at the confluence of the Roaring Fork and Frying Pan rivers, but with little river access for its residents. This year things are set to change. Later this summer, Basalt River Park will finally make its debut.
Located along the Roaring Fork River at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Two Rivers Road, Basalt River Park is both a community waterfront park, event venue and private development with mixed use, restaurant and residential components.
“It’s such a wonderful thing to have a park as your beating heart,” says Heather Henry, principal of Connect One Design, the landscape architecture firm responsible for River Park’s design. “This park is now Basalt’s front door. We really wantedit to be the crown jewel.”
“The Eddy Out” park design of Basalt River Park centers around the flow of energy from the river and through the three-acre park, says Henry. Basalt’s geologic features and history also influenced the organic concepts, shapes and design, which consist of The Great Lawn, a large, manicured lawn space; a special event beehive coke-oven band shell that will also house rocking and Adirondack chairs when not in use; shady spaces; a misting station; a small climbing feature; and paths for walking. “We want people to come back to the
park and hang out,” she says.
From the Great Lawn, heading downstream, the manicured, planned park transitions into native grasses, cottonwoods and wetland ecosystem spaces, allowing people to experience the area in a more natural state. There, willow forts, a climbing tree and haybales will be placed. A quarter of a mile downstream, at Old Pond Park, the eddy out and swimming hole (in low-flow waters) will remain.
Adjacent to the park, Free Range Kitchen is now open, and the building of a free-market project is underway. This includes five riverfront townhomes, six streetside townhomes, a mixed-use building and deed-restricted residences.
“Basalt River Park is going to bring a lot of vibrancy and community to the area,” says Cory Didier, Sotheby’s real estate broker representing the project. “This is the last river frontage to be developed. Nothing like this will be built again. It’s an iconic property.”
Basalt’s Parks Open Space and Trails (POST) committee oversaw much of the park’s design and execution. Paul Hilts is an original member of POST and has been involved in the park’s evolutionfor nearly 20 years.
“There is a nice balance between development and park space,” says Hilts. “It will be a first-class public area that will accommodate different interests and activities. There are so many ecosystems in that park. Basalt River Park really has something for everyone.”
Want to take a dip in the river this summer?
Check out these swimming holes in the Roaring Fork Valley:
Old Pond Park (Basalt):
Easy to access from downtown Basalt, downstream from Basalt River Park, this planned eddy out is a great spot for kayakers to break, and the beach allows kids to swim and play in the river. Not for high water as the current is strong.
Strawberry Rock (Basalt): Located 3 miles up Frying Pan Road, this spot is a short walk to a large red rock where the river bends. Water is deep (and cold) enough for a proper swim on a hot summer day.
“The Beach” at North Star Preserve (Aspen):
A large sandy beach that can be accessed via short walk from Highway 82. Perfect for small children to play or a stop on the SUP route down the Roaring Fork.
Veltus Park (Glenwood Springs):Glenwood’s large riverfront park. Barbecues, volleyball courts and other facilities. There are several areas where kids and adults can dip into the Colorado River.