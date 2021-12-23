Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change bring extra star power to
a week of Aspen celebrations.
Neither Caldwell Tidicue (better known as Bob the Drag Queen) nor Kevin Bertin (that is, Monét X Change) have been to Aspen, but that’s about to change. And Aspen, get ready. After all, there’s much to celebrate.
Aspen Gay Ski Week—the world’s first organized, dedicated gay ski week—is commemorating 45 years. Meanwhile, Aspen Skiing Company is ringing in three quarters of a century. As a cherry to top it all off—because of the timing of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing—the ESPN X Games overlap with Gay Ski Week from January
21 to 23.
Enter drag queens commentating on the world stage of extreme winter sports from Aspen, Colorado. That’s the vision SkiCo officials had when they realized the convergence of events and went to work pitching and organizing with ESPN and Aspen Gay Ski Week producers. SkiCo Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle says the timing of events fits perfectly with the spirit of Aspen. “Aspen has a heritage in which the intersection of two seemingly different things coming together creates an energy that is greater than the sum of the two parts,” he says. “We have no doubt these two groups of people and melding of cultures will live up to that heritage.” Aspen Gay Ski Week Event Producer and Sponsorship Director Kim Kuliga—who marks 10 years with the organization this year—is thrilled about the new collaborations that are happening. “SkiCo has been the glue to all of this,” she says. And it certainly is all adding up to a greater sum. For one thing, there’s no way the nonprofit (Aspen Gay Ski Week—in addition to being a hell of a party—serves as a fundraiser for the local nonprofit AspenOUT, which works to promote tolerance and diversity) could bring in the likes of Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change with its budget alone. But teamed up with SkiCo? Done.
“They’re going to be doing commentary from the half-pipe, and it will be livestreamed through social media,” says Kuliga of Tidicue and Bertin’s roles, adding that all Gay Ski Week events will adhere to COVID-19 protocols and require proof of vaccination. “They have millions of followers from all demographics, all ages. Then they’ll also perform for Gay Ski Week. We’re co-branding a collaboration we couldn’t do without each other.” (Bob the Drag Queen boasts 1.5 million Instagram followers, while Monét X Change has a following of one-million strong.)
In addition to their individual pursuits—Bob the Drag Queen has captured the hearts of HBO viewers as star of We’re Here, and Monét X Change was named Miss Congeniality on RuPaul’s Drag Race and now has her own talk show, The X Change Rate—the two drag queens have come together on their podcast, Sibling Rivalry. On Thursday, January 20, the two will headline Comedy Night at the Wheeler Opera House, after which they’ll do a live recording of Sibling Rivalry in front of audiences who wish to stick around. “If you know them, you know them,” says Kuliga. “This is going to be so much fun.” Tidicue and Bertin agree. “I personally was preparing for the XXX Games, but one X still works,” jokes Bertin (Monét X Change). “Whenever Bob and I get together, it's always mayhem, carnage and lots of laughter.”
If ticket sales are any indication, the 45th Gay Ski Week just may be the best one yet. “We’re almost sold out of all our passes,” says Kuliga. “We released tickets to individual events, and we sold almost what we did in a full year—not counting last year—in three days.”
Hanle and his colleagues are also thrilled about the collaboration between the three entities. “X Games and Aspen Gay Ski Week are long-running groups who separately are tons of fun,” says Hanle. “Together, they’ll
be even more so.”
Cheers to that. Happy birthday, Aspen Gay Ski Week and Aspen Skiing Company. The world’s best athletes are literally doing backflips. gayskiweek.com; xgames.com