Backcountry bliss? All in a day’s play with these Colorado front-runners.
Thirteen miles from Eleven Experience’s Crested Butte headquarters. 7:30 a.m. The sun winks over Scarp Ridge. “Tucker”—a tricked-out snowcat with a custom leather interior—crawls steadily toward coveted backcountry terrain. An Apple TV broadcasts ski porn to the gathered group of excited shredders. Onboard: four amped-up skiers and snowboarders, avalanche gear, Kästle skis, Burton snowboards, organic coffee, gourmet lunches for later and three badass ski guides. Backcountry skiing in Colorado? The wow factor is real.
Fifteen years ago, the amount of skiers and riders accessing untouched powder were fewer and farther between. Yet these days, amidst a pandemic? Word is out: The backcountry is where to be, and nearly every operator is reporting record-breaking bookings this season. While opinionated conversation around safety and increasing visitor numbers is growing, so too is the number of athletes and amateurs navigating the steep and deep. But you don’t have to be a pro skier to safely experience the glorious float of a come-hither Colorado powder day. Book a trip with these game-changers, and ski “bumming”—baller style—takes a whole different line.
SILVERTON MOUNTAIN
Known For: Limiting its amount of daily skiers, Silverton skis like your own private mountain, whether lift-served or heli-accessed. Plus, safety is paramount. “You have to ski with a beacon, shovel and probe,” says founder Jen Brill. “We rent the necessary avalanche equipment and K2 powder skis.”
Wow Factor: “Everything is à la carte,” says Brill, “so we can customize whatever people want.” Book the six-run heli day for nonstop backcountry thrills.
In the Field: Refuel with lunches bought fresh daily from local restaurants.
In Peak Pursuit: From the top of the lift, hike 20 minutes to Rope Dee Dope or Tiger Claw.
Terrain Accessed: Expect nearly 400-plus inches of snow a year, 1,819 acres of ski terrain and 22,000 acres of heli terrain. silvertonmountain.com
TELLURIDE HELITRAX
Known For: A pioneer in Colorado heli-skiing and operating since 1982, Telluride Helitrax’s veteran guides are the best in the biz.
Wow Factor: “Flight-seeing the terrain is as much of an experience as the skiing and snowboarding,” says Reservations Trip Coordinator Greg Malver. If wanting the ski-like-a-boss experience, Telluride Helitrax can add on charter flights that take you from Aspen or Vail directly to your helicopter—an indelible Colorado “commute.” Book the private custom group tour, and you may snag up to eight heli runs. Better yet, you’re only charged when the heli flies.
In the Field: “Our guides have an incredible amount of experience, many with 20-plus years in the field,” says Malver. “They know the terrain like the back of their hand.” Refuel with gourmet catered lunches, coffee and wine or beer to toast the day’s end.
In Peak Pursuit: Ski Waterfall Canyon, Governor Basin, Ice Lakes and Hope Lake Basin.
Terrain Accessed: 200 square miles of epic permitted terrain. helitrax.com
ELEVEN EXPERIENCE
Known For: Eleven Experience’s Colorado cat-skiing operation is based in Irwin, a town located just 13 miles from Crested Butte, where Eleven’s Scarp Ridge Lodge is located. The tiny backcountry haven is often blessed with twice the amount of snow of its neighbor, with seasonal averages topping 450 inches
Wow Factor: Guests staying at the Eleven’s Scarp Ridge Lodge property enjoy customized adventure itineraries, provided gear, pre-arrival planning and round-trip Gunnison airport transfers. Highly trained, international backcountry guides tailor each day to guest preferences, and Eleven Experience is renowned for its meticulous attention to detail.
In the Field: Stylish on-mountain chalets are stocked with a yummy variety of lunch options and après treats, as well as cozy seating for midday breaks.
In Peak Pursuit: Most runs start on Scarp Ridge, with views of 13-14,000-foot Elk Mountain peaks. Tackle eight to 10 sublime runs on a wide variety of terrain throughout the day.
Terrain Accessed: 1,000 acres that Eleven has exclusive access to. The combo of high elevation and cold temperatures creates some of the lightest snow in the United States. elevenexperience.com
ASPEN MOUNTAIN POWDER TOURS
Known For: Operating for 50-plus years, this day-skiing experience is accessed directly from the Ajax gondola and ensures prime powder, or the reservation isn’t binding. “We are one of only a few cat-skiing operations to operate directly adjacent to any major ski resort,” says Director of Aspen Mountain Powder Tours Murray Cunningham.
Wow Factor: Each ski run averages 1,000 vertical feet of skiing, with an average of 10 ski runs per day, led by two expert guides. Bring your favorite playlist to stream in state-of-the-art, 10-passenger snowcats.
In the Field: Aspen knows how to wine and dine. Savor a hot catered lunch and seamless service in a charming, heated backcountry cabin.
In Peak Pursuit: Charge the backside of Ajax Mountain.
Terrain Accessed: 1,100 acres of open bowls and glades. Expect 75 percent gentle runs (25-30 degree slope pitch) and 25 percent get-after-it steeps (30-40 degree slope pitch). aspensnowmass.com
+ CUSTOM EXPERIENCES: NOMAD INC. & HELI ASPEN
Teaming with various partners, Nomad Inc. and Heli are two additional mavericks in the ski industry, both of which deliver highly personalized ski journeys. Heli is continually up-leveling its global reputation as a curator of adventure, offering custom heli-ski trips via private charters from Aspen and in collaboration with Silverton and Telluride Helitrax.
Nomad personalizes every detail of its ski journeys, too. A 10-day customized adventure can include stays at Dunton Hot Springs and the aforementioned Scarp Ridge Lodge, as well as private yoga and massage, a sleigh ride and dinner at Pine Creek Cookhouse, and both resort and backcountry skiing in Aspen and the San Juan Mountains. “Clients come to us with an activity, location or idea” says Nomad owner Frank Scotti, “and we turn that into an experience we know they’ll love.” heli.life; nomadinc.com