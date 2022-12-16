It’s hard to compete with winter dryness at this altitude, but these moisturizers are on the offense.
One of the mistakes that people frequently make when hydrating their lips is going straight to protection, which sometimes coats instead of moisturizing, says Cos Bar’s Eric Doman. To fight against dryness, he recommends these pocket-size solutions for your pucker.
1: Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss
This stick combines the benefits of a lip balm with the beauty of a lipstick. Coming in seven colors, it’s the perfect perk-me-up for glowing lips on a mid-day gondola ride. $34
2 Sisley Nutritive Lip Balm
The combination of natural oils—plum kernel, shea, sweet white lupin, wheat germ—along with kokum and mango butter is a lather for your lips. For full benefits, use it overnight. $90
3 La Mer Lip Polish
A spa day for your lips starts with this exfoliating scrub, which buffs away dryness and triggers growth. Follow with the company’s lip
4 Augustinus Bader The Lip Balm
Using Mr. Bader’s trademarked “trigger factor complex” technology, which is a fancy way of saying 30 years of biomedical research went into this product’s creation, the balm is nourishing on the cellular level. Warning: Men will love this as much as women, so ladies, be willing to share. $40
5 Lipsmart
Lipsmart’s founder Briana Brumer grew up in Aspen and reportedly developed this product to solve a problem she thought others couldn’t: constantly dry lips. The treatment immediately hydrates and softens lines, and the Lipsmart
fan base is loyal—and growing by the application. $32
and balm for a trifecta of pucker pampering. $75