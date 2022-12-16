Designer Brook Sherick shares five tips for the essential mountain room.
Valley resident and interior designer Brook Sherick is part of the Forum Phi team that focuses on furniture, fabrics and accessories—the fun stuff. She specializes in the finishing details that make a house a home. Here, she has five suggestions for designing the most functional part of mountain homes: the mudroom. 210 E. Hyman Ave, Suite 202, forumphi.com
1 Understand the demands of the space. Function will override form in a small space so carefully assess the needs of the household and plan accordingly. One tip would be to give each household member their own designated area in the mudroom.
2 Don't Rely on closed baskets as a realistic storage solution. Although baskets can look beautiful, let’s be honest: this is where last season's hat will go to die and never be seen again. Alternatively, try baskets with some level of transparency—or better yet: try hooks!
3 Never use open-ended pulls. Open-ended pulls have an annoying tendency to grab hold of belt loops at just the right moment.
4 Remember shoes and boots. Shoes often stay where they land upon entry. Don't underestimate the amount of space they take up. Better yet, make it fun and create a display shelf or add boot heaters.
5 Always have fun with it! If your family loves snowboarding, add fun mounts to display old boards as art. If you collect hats, add creative hooks to display them as a collection when not in use. Make it a reflection of who you are in a whimsical way.