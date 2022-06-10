Artist-in-residence Alexander Höller spent the spring in Aspen creating pieces he hopes will sell out shows—again.
German artist Alexander Höller connected with Robert Casterline, co-owner of Casterline|Goodman Gallery, over Instagram in the spring of 2021. By August, they'd partnered on a sold-out show. This year, Höller spent the spring in Aspen as an artist-in-residence, painting colorful, edgy, emotional pieces for what should be another memorable summer. 611 E. Cooper Ave., casterlinegoodman.com — CB
Local: You are an accomplished artist at a young age (25). There seems to be lot of momentum behind you and your career right now. Could you share some of your recent successes?
Alexander Höller: Before I came here to Aspen, I had a solo show in Chicago, at Expo Chicago, and again, it sold out immediately. This was my second show with Casterline Goodman, and the second sold-out show. Crazy! Apparently, my paintings have captured the zeitgeist of the freedom our generation has.
L: We’d love to get a sense of your time in Aspen. What are some of your favorite memories from this spring?
AH: I love the quiet here in Aspen. I feel like I can fully concentrate on my work here. The air, the mountains, the views, the aspen trees—and above all, the people who live here who are such a great inspiration for me. I am constantly traveling all over the world, to metropolises like Miami, Berlin, New York and Los Angeles. So, it is nice that I have found peace and quiet to create a completely new series of works over the past couple months.
L: How has your time in Aspen influenced the work that you’ve created while you have been here?
AH: At first, it was a challenge to be working in a gallery space turned studio other than my own in Munich. But with the help and cooperation from the gallery group and my entire team, I managed to create completely new paintings here. Every night when I leave the studio, I am amazed at what I have created here with my team over the past couple months. The new series is completely different than anything I have ever done.
L: Is there anything else about you we should know?
AH: At the moment I am happier than ever because I have had so much success with my art at such a young age. Casterline|Goodman Gallery and collectors around the world have recognized my talent and will continue to support me for years to come. I am also incredibly grateful that I have great friends around me who support me and love me the way I am. And I am going to marry the most amazing woman in the world this summer. Right now, I’m fulfilling everything I have ever wanted.
ART SPOTLIGHT
Awards, accolades and solo exhibitions at the world’s prominent galleries and museums are all part of Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare’s extensive career. This summer, he adds recipient of the International Artist Award from Anderson Ranch Arts Center to the list. Shonibare lives in the United Kingdom, and his work predominantly explores colonialism and cultural identity. He will be in attendance to accept the award at the nonprofit’s gala on July 14, and give a free public lecture on July 13. andersonranch.org
ASPEN ART WEEK
Aspen Art Week, July 31 thro-ugh Aug. 6, becomes more official this year, as galleries, museums, artists and collectors collaborate to celebrate the depth of visual arts in one tiny town. It starts with Intersect Aspen, an art fair at the Aspen Ice Garden, and caps off with ArtCrush, the Aspen Art Museum’s iconic fundraising fete at the base of Buttermilk.