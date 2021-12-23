Enter winter’s most show-stopping snow-stompers.
There's nothing better than when a wardrobe staple you actually need to function gets the style treatment from a slew of beloved designers and brands. Luckily, snow boots are this season’s fashion heroes—fantastic news for those of us who traipse Aspen’s slippery, cobblestone streets all winter long. What was once just rubber hitting the cold road is now a pop of fur, shiny quilting, luxe Italian leather and eco-friendly. So, without further ado, feast your eyes and feet on a chic smattering of footwear that covers every winter trend, combats wet weather and adds an exciting flare to a previously mundane necessity.
1 | One of the first collaborations under Chloé’s Creative Director Gabriela Hearst, this knit-mélange sock boot merges the brand's earthy hues with Moon Boot's signature silhouette. Best part? It's all sustainably made. Ochre Wool Boots, $725, Chloé x Moon Boot, moonboot.com.
2 | Croc-embossed, fur-trimmed and water and slip resistant, these winter boots are at once practical and bedazzling. Cori Laqué High Hiker Boot, $598, La Thuile, Available at Gorsuch Ski Café, 555 E. Durant Ave., gorsuch.com.
3 | Quilting is everything this season, and thanks to a metallic flash, these Marants will surely be a compliment-magnet on the hill. Zerik Metallic Winter Boots, $695, Isabel Marant, Available at Intermix, 428 E. Hyman Ave., intermixonline.com.
4 | These unique buckle boots are handmade in Italy and make for a bright and stylish slopeside moment. Dia Buckle Boot, $498, La Thuile, Available at Gorsuch Ski Café, 555 E. Durant Ave., gorsuch.com.
5 | These sturdy designer options could almost pass for a snowboard boot. Emblazoned with a high-fashion name like Dior, they're perfect for the sporty fashionphile. Alps Boots, $1,790, Dior, 201 S. Galena St., dior.com.
6 | Sometimes classic reigns supreme. Eddie Bauer first debuted these iconic boots in 1964, and thanks to Goodyear welt construction, they will easily last a lifetime. K-6 Boot, $200, Eddie Bauer, eddiebauer.com.
7 | Inspired by mountaineers, these robust Frauenschuh leather boots feature the brand's signature loden detailing and have a thick Vibram sole to ensure you stay upright on Aspen's slippery streets—even post après libations. Bergman-LD Boot, $675, Frauenschuh, Available at Performance Ski, 614 E. Durant Ave., frauenschuh.com.
8 | This brushed leather-and-nylon option is a genius high-altitude hybrid. And, could there be anything cooler than boots equipped with a convenient ID (or Chapstick) pouch? Monolith Combat Boots, $1,580, Prada, 312 S. Galena St., prada.com.
9 | Designed with famed Italian shoemaker Fracap—who first created the mold for the country's soldiers—this sturdy and stylish pair are as eye-catching as they are functional. (And don't fret ladies, there are multiple colorways available for women, too.) Dolomite Boot, $400, AETHER, 414 E. Cooper Ave., aetherapparel.com.