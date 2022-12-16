One piece of art, explained.
Artist Lara Whitley erected a woodland sculpture this fall after years in the making. Here, she describes the process.
My practice is about making contemplative spaces in nature using art. My starting point and end point are nature.
I forage for pieces of glass in Aspen that come out of old dumping grounds. "Forest Spiral" is made from this glass, suspended in the trees. I call it “mountain glass,” which is akin to sea glass, but instead of being pummeled by waves and water, mountain glass is tumbled by dirt and weather which gives it a softer and burnished look.
I used 3,150 pieces of glass, and I figured out that I touched each piece of glass roughly eight times in this process—or not just me, but also all the volunteers—which equates to 25,000 touches.
This spiral is on the Beyul Retreat property [up Frying Pan Road] but it’s adjacent to the 10th Mountain Division trail and there is a trail easement so it’s open to the public in perpetuity.
I walked the property with Abby Stern [Beyul’s proprietor] in 2020 to see if anything in the woods spoke to us. We identified this clearing in a lodgepole forest and realized it was actually a natural spiral. So we only had to put in one post, and everything else is the trees as they’ve grown.
When stretched out, the spiral is 123 feet long from end to end and varies from zero to 16 feet in height.
Originally, version one was a steel substrate with wires hanging down, encircled by an exclusion fence. I was very concerned with wildlife conflicts. I had a meeting with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Pitkin County and we came up with a second version in which instead of putting a fence around it, we’d make the structure out of fencing. Whenever you hit a design stumbling block, it can be disappointing, but ultimately we have a better design.
I hope it’s a space for ritual and ceremony, for gathering and for wonderful personal experiences.