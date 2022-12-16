Three women each armed with $100 in three different towns. Can they have a night out and meet budget?
Spend: $98
Town: Aspen
Who: Jacqueline Reynolds
Table Talk
We walk into Campo de Fiori on a Friday night in November. It’s dim and wholesome, warm from the moment the general manager, Dave, greets us and Noah, a Campo bartender who is off tonight but still chooses to hang out in the bar, brings us espresso martinis in short glasses on the rocks. They’re better this way, he says. I agree.
Walking to our table in the bar area, a Calvin Harris remix plays in the background and I start to recognize faces. The Italian restaurant is one of the few standing places still considered to be a locals’ spot—one where Aspenites of all ages like to pregame the night ahead of them and the bartenders know you by name.
It’s an older crowd tonight, sipping martinis and red wine and looking curiously at the two blondes who are dressed nicely and have a camera with them. No, we are not influencers, I have to say a few times.
The bar manager, Chris, takes care of us. Chris moved to Aspen in 1992 after college to ski and has worked at Campo for 24 years now. I tell him about the assignment. He laughs and says, “You’ll blow through the entire $100 here.” I don’t—but I do get close.
I order the tricolore salad and a half portion of the penne vodka—my go-to at Campo. We get bread—which I didn’t realize costs an extra $4—and I order a Ketel One martini, up with a lemon twist. We didn’t pay for the earlier mini-espresso martini. That might break the rules of under $100, but it’s also just part of a night on the town.
The bill totals $72 with tax and tip, and I ask to get to-go boxes for everything, including the bread. As we wait on the boxes, a man named Mark Joseph seated at the table next to us leans over and asks what the story is for. I say, “Aspen Local Magazine,” and Mark says, “I like that one.” We get into a discussion about the importance of telling Aspen’s stories.
Mark moved to Aspen in the ’80s and has been coming to Campo twice a week since the restaurant opened. He describes its atmosphere as one in which people become friends. Chris and some other bartenders, and my friend who goes by “Cachey,” are now crowded around us in the dim light, chiming in about Campo’s long-held familiarity in a town that has changed.
I ask Mark how he feels about the changes. His response isn’t like most longtime Aspenites.’ He tells me that things change everywhere, and then says, “We need the young people, like you, to keep moving here and staying here.”
Mark explains that the young people keep things fresh. But I know what he really means is that the young people, who move here to live a ski-bum life and end up staying here for life—such as himself, Chris and Cachey—are the ones who preserve Aspen’s free-spirited culture, or at least start the next cycle of its characters. It’s a conversation I find myself having often and one that feels both special and predictable as a local who is young and writes about this place for a living.
Night Owls
Belly Up has a $10 concert—$12 with tax—and we’d pre-purchased tickets online. The band is Steely Dead, a musical hybrid tribute group combining the Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. (I hadn’t heard of them before, but it was an awesome show, worth more than the $10 ticket).
After dropping off the to-go boxes at my place on the east side of town, we get to Belly Up shortly after the 9:30 p.m. showtime and get our IDs checked outside. There are typically long lines for this in the busy months and I’ve learned to either arrive very early or very late to a big show. Tonight, there is no line, and for that I am pleased.
Down in the venue, it’s surprisingly crowded. People dance and are happy—Danfans and Deadheads spanning generations. I dance and am happy, too, close to the stage surrounded by more familiar faces and the local hippies who sway with smiles and closed eyes.
Belly Up somehow feels more inviting in the winter—intimate but lively and lit in a hazy blue. I see my friend Harry leaning against the back bar with another guy, Phil McDonald. They wear flat-brim hats and long chains around their necks and tell me that the title of this story should be, “What to do with an Aspen Benjamin, aka an Aspen $10,” because you can’t do much with a $100 bill in Aspen, they laugh.
I tell them I’ve already had a very fulfilling night and still have one more stop to go with $16 to spend (though, Mark Joseph did buy me an IPA at the Belly Up bar while we continued our chat about what makes Aspen, Aspen).
Steely Dead is on their last song and I don’t want the set to end. Belly Up shows tend to have this effect on me: I blink and they’re over. It’s as if the venue forces you to be present in the music and the people sharing its space. I also feel my buzz kicking in about now.
We leave and walk over to Silver City, the underground saloon-like bar where I used to go sing karaoke and meet people on Monday nights when I first moved to town. A Zac Brown Band song is blaring as we descend the stairs and I feel somewhat nostalgic. I order an IPA from the bartender—it’s 8 bucks, I think, and I tip her the rest.
We go over to the back area where young people flock to what I believe is now the last-standing pool table in town. I ask to play and say it’s for a story assignment; but really, I want to play and am grateful to have the journalist-on-duty excuse. I make two shots, maybe, but my team wins regardless and the room is now packed.
I take a seat next to Mary Kate, who is younger than me and came to Aspen after leaving college a few months ago. We’ve met a few times. She tells me that she moved here to take a breather before attempting nursing school. I also moved here to take a breather for one summer before attempting a writing career in New York, I tell her, “And here I am still, a year-and-a-half later, writing the stories of this town as we speak.”
Mary Kate asks me questions about my Aspen experience. I answer honestly and can tell she is listening. Luke Bryan is playing from the jukebox (yes, jukebox) and I become aware that we are now amongst the night owls. I see people like Miguel, carrying around his two Pomeranian dogs dressed in Louis Vuitton sweaters, and I see some of the ski-gang guys and the Aspen kids, who grew up here and are back but never really left.
Kalen sits down beside me at some point and rests his cane down on the couch behind us (he is in a boot because of a foot injury from skiing, if I remember correctly). Kalen is in his mid-to-late 20s, maybe two years older than I am, and he tells me about how he grew up in Aspen his whole life and is moving in a month to Costa Rica where he will live permanently. Kalen says he won’t come back to Aspen. I think Kalen will be back.
A tale of one town
I run into Phil McDonald again at the end of the night. We’re down in Sterling, a club where Aspenites of all ages like to leave the night behind them and the bartenders are familiar. My $100 tab is up—I’m off the clock—but I go to Sterling anyway and drink water and dance.
I’m sitting atop the booth closest to the DJ stand, and Phil approaches me. We get into a conversation about DJ Naka G, who is playing tonight and when he isn’t playing at an Aspen nightclub, travels the world to DJ gigs like X Games and the Olympics. Shouting over the EDM music, Phil says that Naka is one of our town’s famous characters, and then Phil tells me that I should be writing about the characters of this town if we want to preserve its culture—writers in Aspen have historically had the power to do so, he says.
The lights in Sterling come on, signaling that the night has come to its end, at least for me. I assume it’s around 2 a.m. by the time I get home. Tomorrow is another day in Aspen, where its characters roam free and its stories want to be told. There’s still no price for that.
Spend: $99
Town: Carbondale
Who: Megan Tackett
Hatching the plan
The task was daunting but not insurmountable — and my boyfriend, Sean Jeffries, and I planned on having a heck of a good time trying to make it work: enjoy a night out on the town in Carbondale for $100. The evening should include a meal and, preferably, a “cultural event.”
The added challenge, of course, is that we come in a package deal, so the assignment was really exploring whether two people could accomplish such recreational feats for a single Benjamin.
Never one to shy away from a challenge—or a sponsored dinner—we were up to the assignment. Of course, perhaps the most difficult aspect of it was coordinating our schedules. He runs a theater that was in tech week (affectionately known as “hell week” in some performing-arts circles) for its next production. I run a daily newspaper. Date night? When?
Wednesday night. And hey, yours truly could technically call it work. Not that Carbondale suffers any dearth of cultural events, but something riveting and simultaneously affordable on a mid-November Wednesday evening is a tall order even for the valley’s only official creative district. The theater was out, and TACAW didn’t have anything on its lineup, either (yes, the “W” literally stands for “Willits,” but that’s close to Carbondale, right?). The Launchpad gallery was in transitional mode for the holidays, gearing up for its annual “Deck the Walls” artisan market, so that was a no-go. We’d initially considered renting cross-country skis from the Roaring Fork Gear Library and exploring Spring Gulch—until we realized that Ullr hadn’t yet graced the lower valley with enough snow for such pursuits.
We walked along Main Street Tuesday afternoon, feeling nervous about our quickly approaching date night and not having something truly fabulous planned. As we fretted, we strolled underneath the marquee of the Crystal Theatre, Carbondale’s signature independent movie theater. The Crystal is the kind of downtown staple that distinguishes a small town as being charming instead of depressing. The single-theater space boasts a robust schedule of screenings, from indies to blockbusters. We looked up (literally) at what was showing: “Tár,” starring Cate Blanchett. The well-researched movie is rooted in historical fact but follows the fictional character Lydia Tár, played by Blanchett, an internationally acclaimed composer with probably pitch-perfect hearing. The movie definitely qualifies as an “art film,” while simultaneously tackling the politics of the elite world of classical performance—as well as cancel culture and identity politics.
For starters, anything involving Cate Blanchett qualifies as a “cultural event” in my book, but after quickly skimming the Roger Ebert and New Yorker reviews, I was sure “Tár” was the missing piece for our $100 date night. And, importantly, movie tickets are only $9 each at the Crystal. It doesn’t get more classic than dinner and a movie, right?
Where everyone knows your name
Wednesday came, and Sean arrived with visible specks of color accessorizing his outfit (it was adorable) after a day of frantic-painting the finishing touches of the theater’s set. We decided to kick off our night of discount romance at Marble Distillery, on the far east side of Main Street. Carey and Connie—Carey Shanks is the front-of-house face of the business he co-owns with his wife and master vodka and whiskey distiller Connie Baker—are dear friends, and grabbing a drink at their watering hole before dinner sounded like a perfect start. Sure enough, Carey was behind the bar and in high spirits. The cocktails he served up were equally festive: a JJ Curley (Marble’s take on an old fashion, $11) for me, and The Dude (Marble’s Moonlight EXpresso liqueur, a bit of heavy cream, topped with chocolate shavings, $8), for my date.
After sufficiently savoring our libations, we said our farewells and ventured catty-corner across the street, to Izakaya. For Aspenites who haven’t made it to Brent Reed’s—of Kenichi fame—Carbondale venture, you’re missing out. Upon seeing us cozy up to the bar, our friend and trusted bartender Zach immediately opened and poured a Moon Phase for me. Until Zach expanded my horizons, I never would’ve thought I’d drink sake out of a glorified Mason jar, but at $11 for 7 ounces of better-than-it-has-any-right-to-be cold sake, consider me a convert.
Honoring the Japanese theme of the dinner venue and the budget-mindfulness required for the evening, Sean opted for a $6 Sapporo. We didn’t have the funds to spring for two separate entrees, and with me being a pescatarian (“profiles, not faces,” I always say), we split a bowl of miso veggie ramen ($19) and a maki tuna roll ($9). Trust me, it was plenty of food for the both of us. We left feeling fat and happy—but not so full that we didn’t have room for popcorn.
And so, after hugs and thanks to Zach, we departed for our cinematic main event. By this time, it was dark and the November chill had dominated the air, but we were protected by the warmth of a few drinks and each other as we made the two-block trek to the Crystal. Co-owner Kathy Ezra, who runs the one-screen theater with her husband Bob, was there to greet us and make sure our $5 popcorn was filled to the brim. Add a cherry Coke large enough to kickstart early-onset diabetes and a clementine Izzy, and we were ready for two and a half hours of culture.
Without spoiling anything, it’s the kind of movie that inspires plenty of post-film conversation. Perfect for a date night. Everything about the evening was, in fact.
Spend: $82
Town: Glenwood Springs
Who: Megan Webber
Some History
I grew up in Carbondale, and often went to Glenwood Springs with my family to do fun things or run errands. It was never a vacation destination to me, but the town felt so big, like it had everything you could ever possibly need.
I’ve spent a lot of time in Glenwood in my life, and now that I live here full-time, I feel fortunate to be able to take advantage of it. Glenwood has been voted the “Most Fun Town in America” by Rand McNally and USA Today ranks it as one of the top ski towns in the world. Obviously, those accolades are geared toward families looking for a mountain escape, but it can be easy for us locals to take them for granted.
I enjoy walking the few blocks from my house to 7th Street for dinner or a drink, and it’s just a hop, skip and a jump across the pedestrian bridge to the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool. This is how my boyfriend and I like to spend our evenings off, and there are several ways to make it affordable. With just $100 to spend, we were able to have dinner and drinks for two at one of our favorite restaurants and then hit the pool afterward for a soak.
When I was a kid, my family and I had a tradition when we came to Glenwood for the evening: We used to play in the pool all afternoon, and by dinnertime, I was ravishing for some nachos. It must be the sulfur in the water that makes me crave Mexican food. The second thing we did was grab dinner at the Glenwood Canyon Brewpub. They used to serve kids’ meals on Frisbees instead of plates. My friends and I collected them and saved them for camping trips. I’m too old now for kids’ meals, but I still love going to the Brewpub. This is where my boyfriend Richard and I headed with our $100.
The Night
On a cold, snowy Thursday in early November, the Brewpub is the quietest I’ve seen it in a long time. The tourists must either be at home or already in the pool. One of the things I like about this place is that even though it’s a go-to spot for visitors, it’s just as popular with the locals. As the hostess walks us to our table, I pass an old friend of my dad’s at the bar and we exchange a smile and a, “Good to see you.”
It’s five minutes to 6 when our waitress asks for our drink order. The Brewpub, true to its name, offers a full menu of 12 house-brewed, Glenwood-themed beers on tap, including year-round beers, seasonal crafts, a guest sour and a guest cider. My recent favorite is the Grizzly Creek Raspberry Wheat, a sweet, light wheat beer, and I don’t even have to look at the menu before ordering it. Richard gets the Mexican-style Hanging Lake Light Lager. Both cost between $6-$8. (As a kid, my go-to beverage was the Brewpub’s house-made root beer. For $5, it’s sweet and refreshing, even in the winter. For those of us who like to indulge a bit, however, the Brewpub also serves a Naughty Root Beer with a splash of vodka.)
Richard and I are creatures of habit, and we know what we like. Depending on what we’re looking to spend and how hungry we are, we might opt for an order of onion rings (which aren’t as good as they used to be, but still deeply satisfying) or a plate of nachos with pulled pork or chicken to share. Tonight, we go for the buffalo wings with a side of ranch for Richard and bleu cheese for me. For $14, we get six wings with the two dips and a side of carrots and celery.
For our entrees, I order the pub tacos with blackened cod for $17, and Richard gets his usual—chicken enchiladas for $18. While we wait, if each other’s company isn’t entertaining enough, TVs surround the sports bar that show whatever game is on that night. Tonight, it’s the World Series and a regular season contest between the Eagles and the Texans. This bodes well for Richard, who knows more about baseball than any human should. But unless a hockey game is on, I usually don’t care much for sports.
Around 6:45 p.m., the restaurant starts to fill up and we ask for the check, having successfully beat the crowd. Between the snow and the ordinary weeknight, I’m not surprised that most people have chosen to stay at home. After tax and a 20% tip, our bill comes to $82.46.
Outside, the snow and the freezing wind hit me out of nowhere. We debate for a minute whether we should head home to grab the car, but we decide that once we’re in the hot pool it won’t matter how cold the wind is, and we can get there faster if we just bundle up in our coats and walk. Neither of us dressed warm enough, but the walk across the bridge is pretty and short. It’s so dark that there isn’t a great view of the river or the train station, and the Hotel Colorado is not yet lit up in all its glory (that comes in late November for the holidays), but the lights of the Hot Springs Pool beckon to us as we approach.
Richard and I decided last December to invest in annual passes to the pool. This allows us unlimited visits to the pool for a whole year, and after about 10 visits, it’s paid off. The pool offers different tiers of passes, including packages for two people, families with parents and kids, and seniors. Without a pass, entry to the pool per person currently costs $29 for teens and adults, and $20 for kids, according to the pool’s website.
Without our annual passes, Richard and I probably would’ve had to skip the entrees at the Brewpub or order some sort of smorgasbord of appetizers to stick to our budget. We also could have chosen a cheaper restaurant, but we like the Brewpub for its quality, character and location as a midway point between our house and the pool.
It takes us less than 15 minutes to walk from the restaurant to the pool, scan our passes and get into the locker rooms. The pool is more crowded than the Brewpub was, but the locker rooms are spacious enough that it doesn’t feel overwhelming. Over the years, I’ve learned to pack my own conditioner, hair brush, flip flops and towel in my pool bag. The hot springs offers a dispenser of soap in each shower, but that’s about it unless you’re staying at the hotel. And in cold weather, I appreciate not having to walk barefoot and exposed to the elements from the locker room to the safety of the therapy pool.
I personally prefer soaking during fall and the winter, especially this time of year when it’s just starting to snow. The air fogs up with the steam from the hot water and the snow keeps the top half of me cool while the bottom half is cozy in bath-water-temperature water. Richard and I soak in the therapy pool for as long as we can before our fingers start to wrinkle.
The people-watching is as good as it gets, with a sampling from all walks of life gathered in one space. Teens scurry from the main pool to the therapy pool and I can hear younger kids splashing in the shallow end of the main pool just behind them. On a warmer night, I’d usually join them. There are swimming lanes at the other end of the main pool for people like my dad, who like to stay warm through exercise, and there’s a diving board for the dare-devils. For Richard and me, however, it’s nice to just relax in the
warm water.
We last about an hour, and then it’s time for us to dry off and head home. The pool doesn’t close until 9 p.m., but if you’re like me, the hot water makes you sleepy well before then. It stops snowing by the time we walk out of the building just after 8 p.m., and I feel warm and cozy in my jacket on the walk. We arrive, and I’m grateful once again that this is my home.