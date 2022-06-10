Solstice Flower Co. brings organic, sustainable, beautiful blossoms to the Roaring Fork Valley.
Pick up a bouquet of flowers from City Market, and there’s around an 80% chance those blooms were grown in Central or South America using insecticides and organophosphate pesticides so toxic that they’ve been banned in the United States and Europe for threatening the health of the workers who tend to them. And then there’s the carbon footprint of transporting the flowers in energy-sucking refrigeated trucks and cargo planes over thousands of miles.
A bouquet from Basalt’s new Solstice Flower Co. only traveled from a field in Willits. That’s where Monique Spears grows specialty tulips, heirloom daffodils, peonies, dahlias, cosmos, zinnias—some 20 varieties of sustainable blooms free of chemicals or fertilizers—for her family-owned and -operated organic flower farm that powers her floral design studio and flower-share program. (Clients purchase a seasonal “share,” and then receive fresh arrangements weekly throughout the summer.)
Spears uses regenerative farming practices, such as compost tea that’s brewed on-site. The microorganisms in her soil grow resilient plants that lure pollinators. She arranges flowers in compostable and/or reusable packaging, like beautiful ceramic vases. Driven by a minimalist design approach, she focuses on singular, beautiful blossoms that look like they were just picked from the garden, mixed with branches and berries to incorporate natural elements.
As a longtime landscape architect in Aspen, Spears specialized in customized, modern, high-end residential landscape construction. She grew tired of the resource-consumptive field. The lifelong gardener and horticulturist wanted to get her hands (and her three children’s hands) in the dirt to create a community-based operation.
“Growing is so grounding,” says Spears. “We live in such a fast-paced world—I get really overwhelmed by all of it. Something about watching the life cycle, from seed to end of life, renews this sense of faith that life is going to be OK.”
In 2020, after a course with Erin Benzakein of Floret fame (the Alice Waters of the local-flower movement), Spears leased an acre of land in the midvalley from a private landowner and planted tulips. Right away, the deer dug up the bulbs, prompting Spears to build a deer fence and set up a passive greenhouse. Last year was her first full growing season, and through strategic planning and small-scale trials, she realized the potential of micro-farming on an acre. Spears more than doubled her variety, growing coveted flowers like poppy, sweet pea, peony, ranunculus, anemone and specialty bulbs such as heirloom narcissus.
Look for Solstice Flower Co. offerings at its studio space in southside Basalt (525 Basalt Ave., Unit 101) and pop-events in Aspen and Basalt. Or, join Solstice’s flower-share program, offered spring through fall, with three options for home delivery or weekly pickup in Basalt or Aspen, starting at $50/week.