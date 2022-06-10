Local agencies, organizations and individuals try to grapple with a surge in … everything.
When City of AspenMayor Torre first visited 30 years ago, he had a great time skiing, but it was the community that ultimately lured him in. “The reason I moved here was because of the people that I met. What was amazing to me was the community network and the support,” he recalls.
Identifying the small-town character that locals, community organizations and governmental officials are all actively working to preserve is a bit of an enigma. But the heart of it centers around the true feeling of community.
“I can’t tell you how many people I met that would say, ‘What do you want to do, or who do you want to be and how can I help you get there?’ It was unbelievable,” he says. “As opposed to now, where we are seeing landlords, building owners, residential owners do quite the opposite.”
In the final weeks of 2021, Torre and the Aspen City Council voted into effect an ordinance that froze the approval of any new short-term rental permits and residential development applications.
“I don’t have any false notions about saving Aspen,” he says, of the move, noting that the pause was needed as a way of getting a hold on an Aspen that feels like it is slipping through the grasp of local residents. “Our complete intention is to make sure we have some sort of balance moving forward, so that local community is not further deteriorated by the market forces that are at play.”
Many destinations are struggling to preserve a unique identity these days. “With the growth of population around the world and with the influence of wealth, ‘experience’ has become more and more homogenized, which is leading to a less and less authentic life, and less and less quality of life,” Torre says.
Locals are saying the same thing. Nearly 1,300 residents responded to a survey conducted by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association last summer. Eliza Voss, vice president of marketing for ACRA, says a clear sentiment rose to the top. “There is certainly a feeling of loss over beloved locally serving businesses,” she says. Open-ended questions about the feel of Aspen garnered responses such as “‘quirky local shops are being replaced by high-end brands,’ contributing to the feeling that the physical and retail environment in town is becoming less authentic,” she says.
ACRA is tasked with operating a lodging tax first passed in 2001 by Aspen voters who at that time were seeking a unified branding message to attract visitors to the resort. It worked: Summer 2021 saw the highest occupancy levels in the town’s history, averaging 64%.
As the profile of the visitor and new resident changes, ACRA is switching tactics as well. “The shape of marketing has changed drastically in the last decade,” Voss says. “Where previously a hotel might be solely responsible for its promotion, social media has given travel promotion a whole new dimension. Now you have influencers, travel publications, top 10 lists all putting your destination out there.”
Travelers no longer need to be told that Aspen exists, or that it’s worth
visiting in seasons other than winter. Today, the touch point is to educate those visitors about the natural and cultural environment they will be a part of once they arrive.
ACRA’s resident survey resulted in the Aspen Destination Management Plan—a 30-page document that lays out a strategy for preserving the Aspen that respondents crave. To that end, marketing efforts have transitioned from acquisitional to educational. They’re focusing on three key issues: addressing visitor pressure, enhancing the Aspen experience and preserving small-town character. The report acknowledges that “achieving harmony between residents and visitors is vital if Aspen is to be a sustainable destination into the future.”
As part of that work, ACRA is sponsoring two trail clean-up days during the busy summer months and is part of a valleywide effort to get uniform signage on public trails. The plan also identifies areas where ACRA can advocate for initiatives such as free bus fare along the Highway 82 corridor, more options for travel from the airport and better enforcement of the city’s chain-store ordinance.
Management tactics have become common in the valley in attempts at preservation. The surrounding White River National Forest is the most
visited forest in the nation, featuring crowd favorites such as Conundrum Hot Springs and the Maroon Bells Scenic Area.
“We just found ourselves at a point where we had to do something,” says Scott Fitzwilliams, forest supervisor of the White River National Forest. “The experience people were coming there for was being ruined.”
Recent implementation of overnight permitting and mandatory bus reservations were born out of a joint need for social distancing due to the pandemic, as well as preservation of the iconic natural areas. Additionally, rented e-bikes to the Maroon Bells will be monitored with a tracking chip this summer and patrons will be required to watch etiquette tutorials.
Fitzwilliams says crowd management strategies are realigning people’s expectations with reality: “It’s working. I think we are on the right path.”
The multipronged tactics of destination management, development and short-term rental regulations, and required reservations for public lands, are all in effect because to those who are watching, there is something in Aspen worth saving. “There is a soul,” says Torre. “It’s still alive here in Aspen, it really is.”