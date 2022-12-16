Singer-songwriter Jackson Emmer looks back on an ambitious year-long project.
Jackson Emmer canceled all of his tour dates last winter, as coronavirus cases spiked around the new year. The singer-songwriter ended up spending most of 2022 at home near Carbondale with his wife and baby daughter, yet more people may have heard his music than any previous time in his career.
Starting with the January release of “Colorado Line,” Emmer embarked on an ambitious year-long project to put out 22 songs for 2022. Now on the other side of it, Emmer says with a laugh: “I think the main takeaway is that this pace of creating art is not sustainable.”
The project was a personal challenge to record and release songs at a steadily galloping pace, Emmer explains, but also an experiment in how an independent artist can best find new listeners in the streaming era. In the digital wild West, in theory, releasing more singles would mean the algorithms of services like Spotify would serve them more often to listeners who might like them, and add them to “Discover Weekly” and other popular playlists. Emmer says he learned you can’t predictably “spike the algorithm,” but he did find a wider audience: Over the first 10 months of his 22-song odyssey, he went from averaging about 1,000 streams per month to averaging about 12,000.
“I tried to really just make good music and only that for a year,” he says. “I feel like that hasn't fundamentally changed my life or anything, but it has worked in terms of having people find the songs.”
The project also revealed a creative range and diversity of musical interest in Emmer that listeners might not have guessed at from his 10-track country-western album Alpine Coda, released in 2020. (Fans who’ve been following him longer will remember his adventurous genre explorations in bands like Hot Eagle and in his mid-2010s residencies at the Aspen bar Justice Snow’s.)
The first release, “Colorado Line,” is a wistful and beautifully bittersweet song about coming home that marries the acoustic with the electronic, including touches of drum machines and effects (Emmer took to calling the style “honky-tronica” a portmanteau of “honky-tonk” and “electronica”). He showcases his knack for songs of boozy woebegone adventure on “Cornflakes and Whiskey”—one of several produced by Nashville’s Jon Estes—and his wicked, witty sense of humor on entries like “Country Music’s Coming Back” (which opens “Jack and Jill got tech jobs …”).
But for Emmer, the most memorable song may be the least flashy: “Wild Sage, Desert Rose,” an ethereal, acoustic meditation on loss and desert imagery. “I’ve watched people cry to that song regularly and that’s really cool to me,” Emmer says of the handful of live shows he played in 2022. “I’ve been touched in that way by other people’s music and I have always wanted to make something deserving of stirring that emotion in other people.”
Along his 22-song run, Emmer won the Colorado Music Business Organization’s annual songwriters’ contest award for both “Colorado Line” and the toe-tapping car song “'90s Tacoma.” But the industry plaudits are secondary to the connections the songs have made with listeners.
“Winning that award means so much less to me than somebody actually being moved by any of the songs,” he says.
FIVE SONGS on Jackson's Repeat
1. "Big Energy" by Latto
2. "About Damn Time" by Lizzo
3. "Human" by Alexa Rose
4. "Wishing Well" by Liv Greene
5. "Country AF" by Paul Cauthen