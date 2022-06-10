Local DJ Alex Golden spreads her sound by sticking to her own beat.
In a town pulsing with electronic music, one house DJ is burning bright. Alex Golden has been seen behind the DJ booths of almost every venue in Aspen. And, following a successful winter residency at the Aspen Art Museum, her radiant rhythm picked up even more of a following in this community.
At the core of Golden’s glow, beaming through both her music and persona, is that she’s stayed true to her authentic sound and spirit. Despite being cautioned early in her career that she wouldn’t make it if she didn’t conform to playing for the pop-music club crowds, the self-taught DJ never went off track.
“The fact that I stuck with my guns, that’s what defined me as a DJ,” Golden says. “I was like alright, well if these people want me as a DJ, then they’re coming to me for my style of music—which got me everywhere.”
Golden was one of the first to bring house music to town six years ago. While she’d always had a knack for the energetic flow and lively beats of house—defined as a repetitive 4/4 beat with a high tempo—she started teaching herself how to DJ for one reason only: Her friends asked her to do it.
“Two of my girlfriends had a nightlife guide and would throw these underground parties, called ‘Underground Movement,’ where they would hop around and take over different bars and restaurants all over town,” recalls Golden. “One day they were like, ‘Yep, so Alex, you’re gonna have to learn how to DJ now, because you’re going to be our DJ for these parties.’”
During the quiet off-season nights in 2016, locals crammed inside a tiny East end apartment living room to dance until dawn to Golden’s beats. Those late-night parties for friends were just rehearsal, because a month later marked the newfound DJ’s deadline: Her first-ever gig was playing an Underground Movement party in the former Maru space. She remembers lines out the door on a snowy December night, and a packed house of people coming together to support her sprouting music career.
After that, it was go-time. She quickly got picked up by other local bars, including the Red Onion, Grey Lady and Whiskey Rush (all of which are, notably, closed now). Bars turned into concerts at Belly Up, opening for artists such as Nora En Pure, Goldfish, Thomas Jack and Rob Garza, as well as headlining a few of her own shows. The DJ quit her concierge job in 2019 due to her growing demand, and soon after she met her current business partners, Austin Gavlak and Chris Cauldron.
The trio formed a production series known as Ski House, putting on accessible, pop-up house-music parties in Colorado ski towns. Paused by COVID, they returned this winter hosting a rager on the AAM rooftop, performing at Powabunga Music Festival in Vail and spinning at the Aspen Highlands closing party. Golden also held popular residencies throughout winter, playing weekly après sets at the AAM, French Alpine Bistro and Snow Lodge, where she opened for acts like James Murphy, Sofi Tukker, Eli & Fur and Elderbrook.
“At this point, I’m only doing things where I know the vibe is gonna be right for my style, and that’s a huge come-up,” she says. “To be able to pick and choose what gigs I’m playing, then to also have the following of people knowing they’re coming for my style—it’s huge.”
Despite all the touring, her finger remains on the pulse of Aspen. Her AAM residency continues this summer, on Sunday afternoons. Though she performs on stages for thousands of people, she keeps Aspen at her core, where she found her niche musically.
“I literally play music and throw these parties for my friends; it’s really the reason and it’s fun—being able to draw everybody who wants to come listen to music and feel the same energy in the room,” Golden says. “I’ve had more and more people come up to me lately and say, ‘Thank you for what you’re doing to help bring the community back to life.’”
Groove With Golden This Summer:
• Miami Music Week
• Midsummer festival in Sweden
• Costa Terra Club in Portugal
• Aspen Art Museum Sunset Dance Parties
Favorite DJ: Serge Devant
Song of the summer: “Mont Saint-Michel” by Eelke Kleijn
Crowd pet peeve: Requests
Favorite DJ moment: Last year at the renegade Burn [informal Burning Man] when I was playing a set at our camp. This guy comes up and asks if he can go back to back with me and so we end up DJing and vibing for hours together. I couldn’t hear his name at first, but then after the set someone came up to me and told me that was Holmar—an absolute legend!