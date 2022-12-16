Anchored by the Inspire Aspen Foundation and a stylish renovation, the legendary Mad Dog Ranch & Studios perpetuates town’s musical genius.
If you visited the Mad Dog Ranch & Studios circa the 1980s, here’s what you’d most likely walk in on: a rowdy pig roast attended by famous musicians, local raconteurs and a mannequin in red-kitten heels resembling Glenn Frey’s ex-wife. You’d also find Jimmy Buffett’s bathtub in the backyard and two pristine recording studios where legendary songs were co-created with Colorado’s evocative nature.
Today, while the mannequin took its final bow along with stimulant-induced all-nighters, the rebel and creative spirit of this legendary property remains, thanks to visionary local owner Julie Garside, the new Inspire Aspen Foundation and Forum Phi Architects. The retreat has had a major face lift and its stewards are ensuring Aspen’s long-standing affair with music in the mountains. And while the property’s infamous studios now draw the likes of Coldplay’s Chris Martin and local students hoping to hit the big time, music remains the muse.
« REWIND
First, the history. Jimmy Buffett, a longtime fan of the Aspen area, discovered and purchased the Old Snowmass property in 1986. The initial entice? Its original covered bridge over Snowmass Creek, which today still lassoes oohs and ahhs from first-time visitors. In a 1981 Colorado Homes & Lifestyles article, Buffett stated: “The first thing I saw was the covered bridge taking you across the river to the log house. It wasn’t much, but there was potential.” That potential became a custom-built 2,900-square-foot home on 6.5 acres of wilderness. The escape inspired Buffett’s hit “Gypsies in the Palace,” which he recounted while headlining Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ 2021 Labor Day Festival, telling the tale of his former property manager: While Buffett was away on tour, the manager impersonated him at the Hotel Jerome, picked up two young ladies, brought them back to the ranch to party and drove Buffett’s Porsche into the river. Oops.
Buffett was known to throw legendary gatherings himself, often attended by the Eagles and longtime friend Glenn Frey. Frey liked the place so much that in 1990, Buffett sold the property to him. He quickly named the area Mad Dog Ranch because he had three dogs that frolicked along its grounds. Most notably, he reimagined the two log-cabin outbuildings into small recording studios designed by Frank Comentale of the famous Hit Factory in New York City. In these small yet mighty spaces he created his album Strange Weather (inspired by Colorado’s finicky forecast) and mixed the Eagles' live album Hell Freezes Over.
Fast-forward to 2016, when longtime local Julie Garside spied a property listing in the local paper. “I used to bike by it all the time and had no idea it was Frey’s,” says Garside. Working with friend and realtor Tami Word, Garside acquired the ranch with a vision to perpetuate a community hub. “When we first looked at the property, it was in shambles,” she says. “No one had stayed in it for six years. Glenn had poured his money into the studio.” Ironically, Frey passed just two days after the deal closed. “I knew I wanted to continue the legacy,” she adds.
Pause
Realizing the property required a major renovation, Garside enlisted Forum Phi Architects. Working with principal Ryan Lee, the team first tackled the guest house, located just 15 feet from the river. Standing among its newly constructed wood beams and modern kitchenette—a copy of Buffett’s book “A Pirate’s Look at Fifty” adorning the coffee table—Lee explains the location of the property’s buildings (the main cabin and guest house are in the 100-year floodplain) are integral to its unique DNA. “With today’s restrictions, this can never be done again—having a building so close to the river—which makes it special,” he says. “Julie wanted to bring this property back to life, getting people to record music in this serene setting once again as Frey and Buffett previously did. The remodel allowed us to get creative with the existing elements found throughout the house, keeping much of the original footprint and design elements implemented in the ‘70s and ‘80s.”
The main cabin was lifted 16 feet for a new foundation and the upstairs was completely renovated, creating new spaces for a guest bedroom and master suite. “Many of the existing features of the home were reused such as the fireplace, hand-carved wood door, and the original log structure,” says Lee. The curvilinear staircase remains, too, featuring handcrafted wood from Buffett’s boat, Euphoria. “We combined the new and old with similar synergy,” adds Garside.
▶ Play
While the rest of the property required heavy lifting, its two recording studios—Studio A and Studio B—only needed a fresh coat of paint and new flooring. The cozy Studio B is considered a songwriting room, while the techy Studio A is a sound engineer’s dream, nicknamed The Rocketship, given its ready-for-lift-off acoustics. To position the studios (which can be integrated into one large space) for its next community phase, Garside enlisted Marc Meeker. As the full-time studio operations manager and lead engineer, Meeker is a 20-year veteran of the Nashville music scene. Sitting at the Neve Genesys Black G32 Console of Studio A, he says, “The room is part of the instrument. Every surface serves a purpose.”
As such, all details of the space are designed to leverage sound: Walls are insulated with sandbags, the floor is reflective, stretched fabric on the ceiling and walls were created for sound absorption, and the studio houses 4,500 feet of electrical wire. “We’re paying homage to past and present and pushing the art forward,” Meeker says.
That art includes fostering musical education, sound engineering and songwriting workshops. While playing a beautiful track by a 16-year-old Glenwood Springs student, he explains she came into Studio A expecting to cover a Michael Jackson tune yet felt inspired to write her own lyrics. Within two hours she had her first song. “Watching the young kids, seeing the light bulbs going off, nothing can compare to that,” Meeker adds. He then plays Chris Martin’s acoustic version of Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” recently recorded in Studio A. “Chris went right to the keyboard and played on his knees. I offered him a chair and he didn’t want it,” he says. “When musicians come here, it’s more laid-back. It’s not about trying to make a hit but about creating art or expressing themselves.”
» Fast Forward
To further push music forward, Garside and Word co-founded the Inspire Aspen Foundation in 2021. Quickly realizing that accessing a recording studio is expensive and not easily open to members and youth of the community, Mad Dog Ranch Studios turned from an LLC to a 501(c)3. With nonprofit status, Inspire Aspen could fundraise and apply for grants, providing a free and subsidized space where young and emerging musicians can connect, play and create.
Inspire Aspen has quickly gained attention, staging annual Aspen Rocks student competitions at the Wheeler Opera House among other immersive programs. The spring showcase (the next is slated for April) is akin to “American Idol,” where local students compete on stage, including green room access and soundchecks. The winners are awarded various recording packages at the studio. “There aren’t many places where students can go to a studio and learn about engineering, songwriting, recording or DJ-ing,” Word says.
The property is also a community hub, featuring a large, riverside teepee and plenty of space for hosting private parties. “Back in the day, everyone who came out here came to play music, party or both,” she says, adding that John Denver recorded his last song ever at Mad Dog, and Hall & Oates was known to visit, too. Today, that torch is carried forward via events like this past summer’s hit soirée with Texas musician Pat Greene. What’s more, a percentage of all event proceeds further fund Inspire Aspen. “We party with a purpose,” says Word.
Standing in the living room of the main house, Garside says Buffett visited the property in 2018 to witness its new look. “He loved it,” she says, “and was pleased we kept his bathtub.” I point to a drum kit on display. “Who’s the drummer?” I ask. Garside shyly raises her hand. “I guess I also need to write a song here someday.”