Maddy Jimerson turned a love of Italy into being a wine-industry leader.
Maddy Jimerson is self-admittedly “obsessed with Italy,” says the wine
director for Casa Tua. “I fell in love with Italy before I fell in love with wine, so it was really Italy that brought me into wine.”
That infatuation paid off in ways beyond trips to Piedmont. After years of dedication and learning, she earned the title of Master Sommelier this summer, the highest distinction one can earn in the beverage industry and one that only roughly 5% of people who try actually achieve. She sits in even more rarified air as just one of 25 American women to hold the honor, and is currently the youngest person in the Court of Master Sommeliers. “I’m not better than anyone else,” she says. “It worked out for me. But I can’t discredit how much work I put into this. When I set out to do something, I go overboard.”
That investment started in college, when she not only minored in Italian but also studied abroad in Bologna her junior year. It was there that she started mingling with locals and integrating within the culture—“wine was the lens through which I learned about Italy,” she says—joking that lambrusco, a cheap, sparkling red wine, launched her wine career. She loves that each region has its own wine and a unique history.
Jimerson moved to Aspen in 2016, after a stint in San Francisco. As a college ski racer, the slopes were enticing, but it was Aspen’s reputation as a wine community—one that’s churned out at least a dozen Master Sommeliers—that cemented the decision. She quickly found Jay Fletcher as a mentor and set her eyes on the highest court in the industry.
The grueling exam has three parts: theory; blind wine tasting and assessment; and service and hospitality. Jimerson passed the theory portion in 2021, but traveled to Portland, Oregon, for the final two sections in August. The secret this time? “I got to a place I was so grateful for whatever I had. I wasn’t stressed the night before, I went in wanting to have fun. … I truly tried to enjoy the journey, as cliché as it sounds.”
The designation doesn’t change Jimerson’s position at Casa Tua, where she’ll still serve wine most nights this winter. But, it does mean her long-term goals are even bigger now that she’s checked one of the boxes. Her list of to-dos includes finishing a documentary series on Italy’s wine regions, leading private wine trips in Piedmont, Sicily and beyond, and continuing to build out Casa Tua’s wine program.
Her heart remains in Italy, though. Now that she’s mastered knowledge on wines of the world, Jimerson is narrowing in on the country that started this journey for her. “I am excited because I can forget all my knowledge of New Zealand wine—no offense to New Zealand—but that’s just not what I’m passionate about. Now I can focus just on Italy, and I really want to dedicate everything to that.”
Favorite grape: Nebbiolo
Favorite wine: Giuseppe Mascarello barolo monprivato
Favorite Italian city: Palermoa