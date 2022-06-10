Fitness app Strava does more than offer crowning trail achievements.
Mary Kate Farrell, a local real estate agent and mother of three, doesn’t participate in Aspen’s robust racing schedule, but at various times in her life uses Strava, the popular fitness-tracking and social media app, to compete against herself and other runners on the same route. She holds two top 10 Smuggler run times via the app, beating out both competitive runners and those who use the app for training purposes.
“Smuggler is an efficient and convenient work-out, so I’d run over, do a quick Strava mission and go back to work,” says Farrell. “Someone would beat me the next week, and I’d say ‘crap’ and go back and run it faster. We all like to know who’s running what around town and how fast—it’s the athlete in all of us. It’s more of a fun game than anything else.”
While local trail races like the Power of Four, the Golden Leaf Half Marathon and the Snowmass 50 crown winners who earn medals and bragging rights, not all of Aspen’s athletic feats are awarded atop a podium and mentioned in the newspaper. The top spots on Strava’s digital leaderboards, which 99 million people use worldwide, are every bit as coveted as the best results in Aspen’s prestigious races. And during the pandemic, when in-person races, gyms and fitness classes were canceled, Strava provided socially distanced competition
and a digital connection. It saw a 38 percent increase in activities in 2021, according to data released by the company.
For the uninitiated, Strava uses GPS to track user’s segments—specific sections on a trail or road—for time. The top ranked users for the segments are crowned Queen or King of the Mountain. And, sometimes, the top 10 finishers
for a given segment aren’t well-known athletes.
While it might not surprise Aspenites that accomplished endurance athlete Jessie Young holds the QOM up the Ute Trail, it may be more notable that Kathy Fry, a Marble-based app developer holds the QOM up Smuggler Mountain Road. And while former professional cyclist Tejay van Garderen holds the KOM for the Maroon Creek Road climb, Basalt accountant and father of three, Ryan Marshall, holds the Tiehack uphill skiing KOM.
“I think it can definitely motivate people—in particular those who don’t race—to push their limits a bit, both in terms of volume and intensity,” says local athlete John Gaston. “So, in that respect it has helped a lot of people get fitter and faster than they’ve ever been.”
Gaston used to hunt KOMs, and he admits he’s taken risks that maybe he shouldn’t have in the past, but he’s worried about a growing trend: chasing downhill mountain- and road-bike segments. Strava has been sued several times by families of deceased or injured users, accusing the company of encouraging dangerous behavior.
“It’s wild how many close calls I have every week now with people taking incredibly selfish risks on downhill segments, seemingly oblivious to other trail users,” says Gaston. “A lot of people need a reminder that our trail system is not a closed bike park. It’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt or killed.”
But Strava serves more purposes than ranking the fastest athletes in town. Many use the app, which released in 2009, to crowdsource route information and trail conditions.
While Ann Driggers, finance director at Pitkin County and local photographer, uses Strava to track her mountain bike stats each summer (last summer she racked up 3,000 miles and 300,000 vertical feet), she mainly uses the app to document her adventures. Because her outings are often obscure and creative, she receives lots of feedback via the app.
“I like to share trail conditions to preserve trails,” says Driggers. “If I see on Strava that somebody rides Arbaney Kittle [a backcountry trail between Aspen and Basalt], I’ll reach out and ask how many downed trees they encountered. I’ll share info for routes I take that are out there and not often traveled, the kind of trails that would actually benefit from more use, like Cattle Creek, Rocky Fork or Hannon Creek. I’m also very aware of secret stashes, and I want to keep them that way—I rarely post backcountry skiing missions.”
The valley’s visitors use Strava to find the area’s best rides, runs and hikes; Strava has the capability for users to download a route and follow it. The app can serve as an efficient guide, getting out-of-towners to the right trailhead quickly and showing them the best direction to ride a given trail.
“When you visit Aspen, Strava can help you get inspired, get outside and get motivated to go a little farther,” says Strava’s Tim Johnson, a former pro cyclist who works in the company’s content creation and stra-tegy department and frequents the area. “Strava reveals a layer beneath the surface in places like Aspen, and offers visitors a chance to be much more than a weekender.”
Instead, they can don a crown.