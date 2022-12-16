If you’re not on Instagram for the meme accounts, why are you even there?
Ski town humor is a specific breed of comedic gold. Lucky for us, Aspen never fails to deliver and inspire in this department—and the internet is always watching. Here are six of the best documentarians of Aspen’s absurdity (meme accounts), and why you should follow them.
@aspen_memes
Bio: “Because we love hating to live here”
Followers: 4,553
Creator: “Local human, age range 22-54, employed”
Intent: “A meme dump, along with a place for the ones I create to exist chronologically and not forever lost in my photo library.”
Inception: July 2021
P.S.: “I have 4,553 more follows than expected. It was a surprise but I think it’s gained popularity because it feels like one big Aspen inside joke. People love to understand and be a part of an inside joke. Especially Texans. Laughing at yourself, the town, and everyone in it is a necessity to life in the valley.”
@is.he.single
Bio: “You’re not slutty, it’s just a small town”
Followers: 2,076
Creators: Erin Greenwood, Clara Curry, Jess Gurrentz, Caroline Iles and one anonymous member
Intent: “The five of us were very single and looking to get laid and share info on single guys in town. It progressed into a platform to try to bring singles together, and also call out the difficulties of dating in a ski town.”
Inception: “We were sitting around after a night out and discussing prospective guys in town. We kept saying, ‘Wait... is he single? Is he single?’ and then named our group chat ‘is.he.single’ and created the account to share funny screenshots from our group chat.”
@theflyingmonkees
Bio: “Only fans”
Followers: 3,249
Creators: “Whoever has the password, but Colter [Hinchliffe] changes the password every time he gets upset (twice a week), so it's a free-for-all.”
Intent: This ski gang is all about “letting people know how much fun you can have on the mountains. First gondy, last gondy, midday arrivals. We love it all.”
Inception: No clue.
P.S.: “Please follow us because we're on the edge of extinction.”
@microwavesofaspen
Bio: Inspired by Paris Hilton. “I don’t really think, I just walk’ — Paris Hilton
Followers: 23,300
Creator: Joey
Intent: A satire of how people flaunt themselves with outlandish and "look at me" type ski attire.
Inception: “Thanksgiving 2020, my friend Jon and I drove past a couple wearing matching space suits in front of Mezzaluna, so I took a photo. We later drank a few Silver Bullets and decided it would be funny to make a page to display Aspen’s finest. I had heard the term ‘microwave jackets’ floating around town and just figured that's what locals called them. I later learned the Ajax Park Crew guys created the term, so shoutout to those guys for being the OGs of this.”
@ajaxparkcrew
Bio: “The meme curators your dad tells you to stay away from”
Followers: 1,565
Creators: “Aspen loc dawgs and a few Denver satellite office members
Intent: “Constantly debating whether we’re a meme account or a ski gang, but the true intent is to become TikTok famous one day.”
Inception: “2017, when SkiCo did not listen to our suggestion that Ajax should have a park. We got free cups of coffee from the survey employee, though.”
@overheardinaspen
Bio: “You never know when someone is listening.”
Followers: 2,681
Creator: “Anonymous, objective observer of ridiculous things said in Aspen.”
Intent: “People say things that you can't make up, and someone needs to document it.”
Inception: “Honestly, how many times have you heard something you want to write down? This is the place for that.”
P.S.: “People have made comments suggesting that we fabricate these quotes. Fortunately (unfortunately?) everything is 100% true.”