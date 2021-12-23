Aspen’s winter season promises to be as delicious and decadent as ever with an array of new dining establishments ready to welcome guests in from the cold.
CHICA
Taking over the Residences at The Little Nell’s prime mountainside space, CHICA promises a year-round, wining-and-dining party. Helmed by celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, the entertainment-focused restaurant—open for lunch, après ski, dinner and weekend brunch—celebrates the vibrant cuisines of Central and South America, with crowd favorites from its Miami and Las Vegas locations and about 30 percent of the menu unique to Aspen (think: Wild Boar Chili Rojo, Seafood Cazuela, and Roasted Brazilian Butternut Squash Soup). Handmade tiles and bright accents contribute to the Latin American-influenced design (by the Rockwell Group) and spicy vibe, which lasts late into Friday and Saturday nights with live music, DJs and dancing. 501 E. Dean St., chicarestaurant.com.
Aurum
The Snowmass Base Village space closest to the Village Express six-pack welcomes Aurum, a Destination Hospitality Restaurant Group concept that has locations in Steamboat and Breckenridge. Aurum’s curated menu of seasonal New American cuisine—Latin street tacos, prime-beef tartare, Rocky Mountain trout and house-made pastas—is complemented by a robust wine program. Remodeled by Raw Creative, the elegantly casual, bright-yet-warm space includes a lounge area, full-service bar and glass doors opening to an expansive patio. 110 Carriage Way, Snowmass, aurumaspensnowmass.com.
Felix Roasting Co.
In its first location outside New York City, Felix Roasting Co. is redefining coffee culture and revitalizing the Hotel Jerome’s cozy corner at Mill and Main. Serving from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Felix’s menu includes a selection of coffee and tea drinks—bolstered by specialty offerings like the Hickory-Smoked S’mores Latte, homemade syrups and nut milks, and seasonally rotating beans—plus pastries made in-house and light bites such as avocado toast and the “Notorious RBG” bagel. Patrons will want to linger in the warmth of the “all-out romance, maximalist aesthetic”—plush velvet seating, floral wallpaper and glass chandeliers that feel right at home in the Victorian-era-built Hotel Jerome. 103 S. Mill St., felixroastingco.com.
Rooftop Café
Aspen Art Museum’s top-floor eatery is now the Rooftop Café, a new dining concept led by the in-house culinary team of chef Brian Banister and Food and Beverage Director Alex Fonseca. A seasonal menu, offered during the museum’s open hours (Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.), features familiar foods with a healthful bent and ingredients sourced from regional farms. Also now open on the roof is the Slippery Slope, a functional sculpture reminiscent of an A-frame chalet, by artist Adam Stamp. The work of art doubles as a bar, serving natural and biodynamic wines, in addition to local beer and liquor and an après-ski food menu. The Slippery Slope activates 3-6 p.m. 637 E. Hyman Ave., aspenartmuseum.org.
Alpin Room
After a winterlong delay due to COVID, Alpin Room opens in the High Alpine mid-mountain restaurant on Snowmass, replacing Gwyn’s. The fine-dining lunch option features cuisine traditions of the French, Swiss and Austrian Alps—think tartiflette (a cheesy potato and bacon dish baked in white wine), schnitzel and gnocchi—with ingredients sourced from local, sustainable farms. Open five days a week (closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays), Alpin Room also serves breakfast from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Offerings include the signature Smoked Fish Tower, complete with smoked and cured salmon, trout, freshly baked bagels and all the fixings. Reservations are recommended for this cozy eatery with big alpine views. Top of Alpine Springs lift, Snowmass Mountain, aspensnowmass.com.
Also on the Menu
Mawa’s Kitchen at the ABC is now serving dinner—the seasonally changing menu is enhanced by a new cocktail and organic, sustainable wine program—in a revamped, more vibrant and colorful space that doubles the seating capacity. 305 Aspen Airport Business Center, mawaskitchen.com.
A Basalt favorite for seasonal, locally sourced comfort food, Free Range Kitchen has moved to a brand-new space in Basalt River Park. 22864 Two Rivers Rd., Basalt, freerangebasalt.com.
The Snowmass Base Village outpost of popular Aspen sushi and pan-Asian restaurant Kenichi opens this winter after a few delays—in the old Sake space, appropriately. 110 Carriage Way, 3101 2A, Snowmass, kenichiaspen.com.