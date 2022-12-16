Designer Kathy Kroger is turning her own house into her dream home one floor at a time.
Kathy Kroger is an interior designer, so when she first walked into the West End townhome she and her husband, Ray McNutt, bought seven years ago, she thought it “was kind of overwhelming because I knew we were going to live here for every phase of remodeling it.”
The three-story condo needed work. A floor-to-ceiling bookshelf lined half of the walls in the living room and hid a wood-burning fireplace; the kitchen was oddly placed right at the front door; a sliding glass door led to nowhere; and a dated shag carpet covered the floors. On top of that, at 1,400 square feet, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom space is compact living for a family of four and a small dog, made even smaller when parts of the house are being renovated.
To that end, they’ve approached it in pieces, tackling projects every two years. They started with the basement, where two small rooms were turned into one, and a steam shower, stackable washer-dryer and shelving in the mechanical room were installed.
A couple of years later, they gutted the entire main floor down to the studs to move the kitchen and open up the entire space converting it into an eat-in room wrapped in subway tile, custom cabinetry and open shelving. Removing the bookcase exposed a fireplace, which “burns basically all winter evenings,” says Kroger.
Moving the kitchen allowed for the addition of a mud room at the entrance, which was a game-changer for the family, allowing them to keep outdoor gear out of the living space. “We don’t switch out anything seasonally,” she says.
“I just don’t want to live like that. I’d rather have less stuff, than switch it out.”
Drawers tuck away ski gear, cubbies hold biking and hiking equipment and benches cover shoes and boots. (The family does rent a small storage unit to stow bikes, tires and holiday decorations.)
Kroger previously lived in Bali for several years, and she says that the simplicity of living there translated to a lifestyle when she moved back to the United States. “The secret to small living is to live with just what you need,” she says.
Another carryover from her Bali days is the textiles she designed while living there. Part of her interior design business includes a textile company with 58 unique patterns, all still sourced from Bali. They pepper her home in bedrooms and living areas.
“I just love color,” she says. That is evident throughout. Vintage mustard chairs sit at the kitchen table, muted blue accent walls cozy up the living and mint green wall coverings soften a bedroom.
The townhome is warm, inviting and globally styled.
“I think this is a great reflection of who I am, and the way I love to do design,” she says. “Design says so much about a person and how they live.”
McNutt agrees, saying that everything in the house has a function and no space is wasted. There’s even a small workout bench that folds out from a closet in the downstairs bedroom for the convenience of at-home strength training. They enlisted the help of Mountain Closets to make sure storage spaces were maximized for efficiency. And there are nuanced stylings, such as a queen bed in the daughter’s room that can be used as a guest bed in a pinch (they did away with the previous bunk beds).
With the basement and main floor done, as well as the bedrooms on the second floor, it’s just the bathrooms that remain in terms of renovating. They’re on their future to-do list, as they incrementally transform the space. It’s turned into their idealized home, and in their ideal location.
“To me the best thing is that we live in Aspen,” says McNutt. “We can walk to town. There’s a tradeoff and you always have to give up something.”
In their case, what’s sacrificed on space certainly doesn’t compromise style.