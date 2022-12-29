High and lows according to nobody official, recorded in a completely unscientific way.
PEAK
Brad Smith, former proprietor of the Red Onion, and his manager, Jordan White, are back, much to the town’s glee. With the announcement that they are assuming the lease of an underground Cooper Avenue space that’s been vacant for more than a decade, the duo will bring an affordable bar to Aspen (ETA: late spring), and fill the hole that’s been dubbed the “basement to nowhere.”
VALLEY
One Aspen restaurant is reportedly charging several dollars for “artisan ice cubes”—you know, the fancy ones that come in cool geometric shapes. But unless they are made of unicorn tears, let’s get real: Charging for some of the best free frozen water in the world is a bit egregious.
PEAK
Students deserve five-star lunch too, and that’s what they got when The Little Nell Executive Chef Matt Zubrod spent two weeks at the Aspen School District cooking lunch with his staff in November. He had a bunch of new J1 Visa employee hires who needed time on the clock, and the school district continues to be affected by staffing shortages. The win-win gave something for his new staff to do while students reaped the benefits in the form of paella, focaccia pizza and chicken coq au vin.
VALLEY
The average daily rate for hotel rooms in Aspen last season peaked at $945 in December 2021; in February, it was $645. Guess what? This season, it’s pacing almost 17% higher. While that is undoubtedly a positive for many of the businesses in town, there has to be a cautionary tale here about pulling up the drawbridge to encircle an elite few, while making Aspen and Snowmass absolutely unattainable for almost everyone else in the world.
PEAK
Free hockey for kids! That’s the goal behind Sheldon Wolitski’s Colorado Extreme program. The father of five was successful enough in business that he retired early, only to step into philanthropy work that is geared toward getting children involved in hockey—with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion. Last year was so successful—more than 400 kids enrolled, half of which were girls or Latino—that he purchased land outside of Carbondale and erected an Olympic-size outdoor rink this winter. Score.
VALLEY
This summer’s seemingly never-ending roundabout repaving, bridge repair, painting and whatever else they did tested everyone in the valley’s patience, and the limits on the amount of waiting one could withstand. Lines sometimes stretched over an hour just to get from the school to town. Now that officials are talking about the Castle Creek Bridge replacement, anxiety is starting to rise: We know it has be done and it won’t be fun.
The 816: Three events on our winter list.
1. From the writer who brought us the stories behind the Sackler family and its opioid trage-dynasty as well as a murder mystery set against the politics of North Ireland comes a collection on nonfiction stories by Patrick Radden Keefe, “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks.” He comes to Aspen to speak about the new book on Jan. 9. 6-7 p.m., $30, Paepcke Auditorium, aspenwords.org
2. You don’t have to travel to New York to see works by Robert Rauschenberg, Tom Wesselmann, Roy Lichtenstein, James Rosenquist, Andy Warhol and Claus Oldenburg. Instead, just drive down the road to Carbondale’s Powers Art Center, where its new exhibition “American Pop Art” features the famed artists in a year-long exhibition that opened in November and runs through the end of October. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the last Saturday of every month, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3110 Highway 82, powersartcenter.org
3. The Full Moon Uphill Dinners on Tiehack are popular, and that’s because they’re fun. Hike or skin up to the Cliffhouse to enjoy a la carte Mongolian grill and beverages, and then skin down under the light of the moon. Jan. 6, Feb. 5 and March 7, 5-9 p.m., aspensnowmass.com
By the Numbers
What a difference a year makes. Early season snow made for an advanced resort opening this year.
Opening Day Acres
2021:57
2022: 680
Days Early
2021:0
2022:5
Number of People in Gondy Line at 4:30 a.m. on Opening Day
2022:4