The behind-the-scenes story of Aspen’s most grueling winter race, from the people who know it best—the participants.
When the Power of Four debuted in 2011, ski-mountaineering racing was a little-known endurance sport in the United States. It sent some 70 participants up and down Aspen Snowmass’ four resorts in an unprecedented test of fitness, ski skills and grit. Since then, it has evolved into the country’s preeminent SkiMo race in a calendar filled with sanctioned races for what will be an Olympic sport in 2026. Despite its prestige, popularity (almost 400 racers last year), and the addition of mountain-bike and run versions of the race, the Power of Four remains a community-focused event that forges strong bonds among both elite and recreational racers.
Here is the inside story of the Power of Four, as told by its record setters, first-timers and teams of siblings, friends, spouses and in-laws, who have willingly skinned, hiked and skied 24 miles and more than 10,000 vertical feet across Snowmass, Buttermilk, Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain.
Whose Idea Was This?
John Gaston (34; course record holder; 9x race winner; 7x partner of Max Taam): The first year, I raced with my brother, Pete, and we were wildly underprepared. I was brand-new to the sport. I could barely do a kick turn or a transition. The sport was in its infancy—even the top guys were a junk show compared to now.
We redlined up Snowmass and were completely cooked halfway up Highlands. It’s still the deepest pain I’ve ever been in. Pete was so cold, his hands didn’t work, and he couldn’t do the transitions. We were so far back in the race, we had no thoughts of winning. So, when we saw the leaders on top of Midnight Mine, it was a huge surprise. We straight-lined Copper and passed people going 60 mph or something. We won. But when you finish that messed up, you never want to race again.
Peter Olenick (37; former X Games skier and Olympic halfpipe coach; 1x Power of Two competitor with local pro snowboarder Robert “Bobo” Pettit): I had gotten skinning stuff at Christmas. One day, I hiked the Bowl twice and did a moonlit skin up Buttermilk. I thought, That wasn’t too bad, so I told my brother [Michael Olenick] I could probably do Power of Two [Power of Four’s accompanying race that sends racers up and down two mountains, instead of four]. The next day, he signed me up, and I had to find a partner. I thought it covered Snowmass and Buttermilk, and that’s when I found out the race was up Highlands and Ajax.
Caroline Tory (31; 4x competitor; 3x women’s division runner-up with sister Sarah Tory): Sarah and I raced four times together, starting in 2018. The first time I used my SkiMo skis, I tried them in the worst possible conditions and wondered how people could ski on those toothpicks.
Rob Benedetti (70; 1x competitor with son-in-law David Cook): Dave blew out his knee, and we settled on Power of Four as a goal for his rehab. I did it as an opportunity to train with someone I loved and who I wanted to get to know better.
Max Taam (38; 8x competitor; 7x race winner with partner John Gaston): We would be SkiMo racing throughout Colorado and Europe, and Power of Four was always the highlight. It was the longest race—or one of longest—we would do all season in terms of time, vert and mileage.
On Preparation
Sarah Tory (33; 4x time competitor; 3x women’s division runner-up with sister Caroline Tory): I had only used my SkiMo boots five times before the race. I had to stop at the first steep pitch of Thunderbowl and take my boots off completely. I taped a blister so I could keep going—I was sick with pain. I thought I was going to puke and die and also didn’t think there was a chance I wasn’t going to finish.
Rob Benedetti: We skinned two to three times per week leading up to the race and aimed for one long session per week.
David Cook (44; son-in-law to Rob Benedetti; 3x competitor): I’m a snowboarder by trade. Rob had the misfortune of teaching me to go downhill on skinny skis. Because I pole plant incorrectly, I break poles. I went through six poles while learning.
Caroline Tory: There are certain mornings that are dark and cold, and you don’t want to [train], but knowing the race is coming provides extra motivation.
David Cook: I’d be on a training run up Buttermilk and see other folks who would give me a nod. You can tell who’s training for the race because you see the same people on the uphills each morning. Being able to train where the race is, you get a sense of the specialness.
Peter Olenick: I was skinning twice a week. When I was traveling for work, in places like Mammoth and Calgary, I would skin before or after halfpipe competitions. People were like, “Why are you walking uphill?” I told them I had a race that would probably kill me if I didn’t train.
Penn Newhard (57; 3x competitor; 1x partner with wife Kir Newhard): For us, it’s not about the result. Our team name was Parents of Four. As a parent, training times can be impacted by school plays and dance classes. It was more about just going out and covering terrain and having a great experience with my spouse.
Kir Newhard (53; 3x competitor; 1x partner with husband Penn Newhard): We aren’t very competitive. I have no idea what our fastest time is. We don’t train. It’s really just an excuse to get a long day out together.
On Strategy
John Gaston: I heard some advice that resonated. The first third of the race should be too easy; the middle should feel just right; and the last third should feel awful.
Caroline Tory: The second year we raced, we wore spandex.
Sarah Tory: The cuff of the spandex race suit interfered with the locking mechanism of my boot, and I couldn’t get the boot into ski mode for the first descent. I was pissed—I vowed to never wear spandex again.
John Gaston: The No. 1 thing we did was eat and drink more than every other team—we were religious about nutrition and hydration.
Max Taam: People generally struggle with skins, but we always had it dialed. We used three pairs of skins each, and we had it set up so we knew which skin was for which climb.
Peter Olenick: It was my birthday, and my brother had Fireball shots at the start gate at 6 a.m. I think I drank eight mini Fireballs during the race and some tequila at the top of the Bowl. I wore a Hawaiian shirt. We carried a speaker and had music going the whole day. We ate quite a few hot dogs at the top of Congo [the trail between Highlands and Castle Creek Road] and pocketed some for Midnight Mine. I didn’t see many other racers taking down hot dogs.
John Gaston: We never wasted a second. We’d ski up to the aid station with our water bottles unscrewed and ready to go, like a NASCAR pit stop.
David Cook: We weren’t dead last, but we were really close to the back. A mile into Midnight Mine, I hit a gnarly wall. Rob paced the team for the last four miles. I’ll never forget how impressive his capabilities were.
John Gaston: Congo is a steep, narrow and technical singletrack. There can be very little snow. It gets luged out with icy berms. People are trying to slow down and not crash, but there’s nowhere to slow down. It’s an awkward combination of wedging but not hitting a stump or a log or a rock. If you’re confident in your descent and don’t freak out, and you’re early in the pack, you can ski it pretty consistently and aggressively.
Max Taam: I think we’ve clocked 65 mph coming down Tiehack. One year when the race didn’t include the Bowl, we skied the lift line of Deep Temerity in untracked, thigh-deep powder on skinny skis.
John Gaston:You definitely have to be a well-rounded skier to win the Power of Four. If you’re not confident skiing fast, you’re going to have to work. Turning is hard work—slowing down takes muscles. Going straight is not.
Rob Benedetti: In the back of the pack, there’s a lot of mutual support. You get to know the other teams. You’re around them for 8-10 hours, and there are a lot of encouraging words exchanged.
On Reflecting
Sarah Tory: I feel great about placing second three times because the people who get first take it way more seriously. I’m not a sponsored athlete; I’ve never gone to a world competition; I don’t follow a training plan, so, I feel that’s pretty cool.
Peter Olenick: It was really long and tiring. I was more exhausted than sore. I don’t think we left the couch the next day.
On Relationships
Rob Benedetti: There were times when one person was stronger than the other, and it happened with each of us. What I appreciated is that we didn’t get pissy with each other—we maintained a level of teamwork that superseded any negative emotions. I’m glad that when put to the test, our teamwork held together.
Peter Olenick: Family support was everything. My sister, Meg, met us at the top of Highlands and hiked the Bowl with us. My mom met me midcourse with duct tape for my nipples because they were getting chaffed from my bibs. She also skied down Midnight Mine and put signs in the snow so that every 20 minutes or so, I’d read, “Happy birthday” or “You’re almost there (not really, keep walking).”
Penn Newhard: Kir and I did it the first year together, and we’ve also done it with other partners, but my best result was racing with Kir. The Power of Four is the ultimate test of a marriage. You go through highs and lows over the course of four mountains. Just like marriage, there’s a lot of elation and moments that are completely humbling.
Caroline Tory: When it’s family, you know there’s the potential to be brutal and too honest or less filtered. You know the person will always forgive you. You’re open with each other in a way you might not be with a friend—that might be good or bad.
Rob Benedetti: You can think of friendship or human relationships as a bank account. To make withdrawals, you have to make deposits first. Racing Power of Four can be a huge deposit that connects you in a way where withdrawals come easy after that.
On Community and Celebration
John Gaston: The coolest part of the big races in Europe is that the entire village gets behind it. Power of Four is really the only event in the U.S. that brings some of that to domestic SkiMo racing. It does an unbelievable job of creating a celebratory atmo-sphere at the finish. It’s the only race I know where every racer hangs out for hours.
Caroline Tory: Finish-area beers, always. Then Bonnie’s pancakes!
David Cook: On race day, everyone knows someone who’s competing, and as a participant, you’re bound to either run into a group of friends skiing down Thunderbowl, hiking Highland Bowl or at the finish line waiting to share a cold beer. The Power of Four is definitely more than a race—it’s a rite of passage.
