Addie gets a second leash on life.
Here I am, on my way from Aspen to Chicawgo. I’ve never been but my humans keep telling me how much I’m going to love it. I hope there are good smells there.
These aren’t my first humans. In fact, they aren’t even my second humans. Like most Aspen dogs, I wasn’t born there. My littermates and I are from San Antonio. I don’t remember what it smelled like there or much from my puppyhood, but I do remember people saying we needed to find our humans
and that we probably would in Aspen.
After a long trip and 946 different smells, we arrived
at the Aspen Animal Shelter. The humans there really liked us. They named us: Aspen, Aero and Apollo. They called me Addie.
Oh. Em. Gee! The smells! But I digest. I was certain we finally found our humans. There was Seth, who brought us in and showed us our new home. He smelled good. Emigdio always made my tail wag the hardest. He smelled good. There were other dogs and other humans who played with us. It was everything a puppy could ask for, I thought. Until one day my human came to take me on a walk. It would be the first of some of the best walks of my life.
They called him “Pete.” I liked that name, and him. Pete was gentle, kind and patient. I’m not the easiest to get to know. New people and new things make me nervous. I get a lil’ shaky and a lil’ barky. I gave Pete my shakes and barks, which have always kept the wrong humans away. Oh, but not Pete. He always came back. We’d walk and play and smell and I finally understood why everyone kept saying I needed to find a human. One day, Pete came for our walk and, instead, we went home.
Pete and I were best fwends and we smelled great. He would take me on long walks around a golf course where I would stop to smell the other dogs and he would stop to smell the other humans.
But Pete was also really busy. He worked at a hospital and spent a lot of time helping others. That’s when I got to visit the shelter and play with old humans, old friends and smell new dogs. He would drop me off at the shelter and pick me up in the evenings. Sometimes, I would have a slumber party there!
This went on for a long time. Or was it a short time? A medium amount of time. One morning, Pete dropped me off at the shelter and said, like he always did, “Be a good boy, I love you, and I’ll see you later.” Without a second thought,
I ran into the back to smell my friends.
That was the last time I saw Pete.
Pete’s human friends started coming to the shelter to see me—from the hospital, from the golf course—they wanted to hug me and pet me and take me on walks. Some were crying.
These humans were nice folk, but without Pete, I wasn’t really into it. My shakes returned. The barks came out. I wanted my human. The shelter started to feel permanent.
Until, one day, Seth came in and said he wanted me to meet some new humans— “Danny and Liz.” Reluctantly, I worked myself into my go-to role: shakes and barks at the ready. I walked into the room where Danny and Liz were and really landed it. They were sweet and gentle with me, but I thought I scared them off. But they came back the next day. Then every day, for what must have been… days!
Danny and Liz were persistent. And soon, I took the second best walk of my life.
I said goodbye to my old friends, humans and dogs, and walked out of the shelter and into a car with Danny and Liz, my new humans. They are gentle, kind, and patient, just like Pete. I will miss Pete. He was my first human. My best friend. I hope wherever he is, there are dogs and good smells.
But I also like Danny and Liz.
My head is out the window and Liz said we’re nearly there. I think I can smell Chicawgo. It smells like hot dogs.
This is the true story of Addie, who belonged to Peter Grimes. After he passed, Addie happily found a new home—again. It's not just cats who live multiple lives.