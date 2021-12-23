Meet the local entrepreneurs who are pioneering the Valley’s craft-booze industry.
In the past decade, a new creative industry has brewed—sometimes literally—among Valley residents. From a World Extreme Skiing Champion co-founding a wine business to a former fashion PR executive creating a mezcal, a group of industrious locals is proving the mountains can be an ideal place to base a liquor startup. And these distillers and brewers aren’t just crafting delicious beverages, they’re also leading the charge as advocates for sustainability, using alternative energy sources to power their distilleries and ferment hops, as well as incorporating recycled materials into their bottling processes. But don’t take our word that these drinks are worth a sip—the proof is in the pour.
LIFT Vodka
THE CONCEPT: Small-batch vodka crafted from 100% Aspen-tap water distilled with non-GMO, gluten-free and ethanol-grade corn for a smooth and mountain-crisp taste. A portion of the proceeds goes to charities that bring clean drinking water to impoverished third-world countries around the world.
THE FOUNDERS: Longtime friends and Aspen locals: former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and Zack Neiditz
FOUNDED:2020
Local: The road from a world-renowned cyclist to craft distiller isn’t a typical path. Why did you decide to get into the vodka business?
Lance Armstrong: It’s all about balance. I’m 50 years old, and I train as best as this body can. I also—more so than any other time in my life—like to enjoy myself. A lot of people talk about the 80/20 rule for lifestyle, diet, travel and stress, and I fully believe in that. Though, mine is more like 65/35 because from the age of 15 on, it was 99/1.
Local: Where did the idea for LIFT come from?
LA:Before we decided to use Aspen’s pure and high-mineral tap water for vodka, there was this pride in drinking it. Couple that with the fact the three of us like to play golf and have a couple cocktails at the end of a round, and the idea was simple: Let’s take Aspen’s water and make our own vodka. Then Covid hit, and we entered uncharted territory. In the long run, it benefited us because we built hype by interacting with our customers, and we incorporated a homegrown, organic feel by launching it only in our Valley before expanding.
Local: How do you set yourself apart in the marketplace?
LA: While we’re proud to start a vodka business with this pure Aspen resource, we recognize there are more than three-billion people who don’t have access to clean drinking water. That’s why our brand pillar is to partner with charities focused on helping to build wells and purification centers, mostly in Africa and India. We want to have boots on the ground and be able to help transform these communities. liftvodka.com
Revelshine
THE CONCEPT: Premium, organically farmed red, white and rosé wine with a sustainable mission to pioneer bottling in recyclable, unbreakable aluminum bottles that can be packed in and out for outdoor adventures. 1% of all proceeds go to the nonprofit 1% for the Planet.
THE FOUNDERS: Two-time World Extreme Skiing Champion, U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame member and Old-Snowmass resident Chris Davenport; fourth-generation Sonoma winemaker Jake Bilbro; 11 other elite climbers, skiers, surfers and outdoor enthusiasts.
FOUNDED: 2020
Local: How do you compare your career in big-mountain skiing to your new venture in wine?
Chris Davenport: The best way to compare the two is my sense of adventure. Skiing has taken me all over the planet, to many of the world's great mountain ranges, and in doing that, I’ve learned a lot about myself and what I’m capable of. This new wine business is outside my normal sphere of experience, so it's a fun adventure and challenge to see where we can go with it.
Local: Why was it important to you to incorporate sustainable practices into creating Revelshine?
CD: I only partner with brands that truly believe in making a difference with their products, materials and supply chains in some degree with sustainability. The same holds true for my partnership with Revelshine. Jake and I were introduced by a high school friend and connected on three important things: Our love of the outdoors, our love of all things sustainable and planet saving, and our love of wine.
Local: Why are you excited to share Revelshine with the outdoor community?
CD:I’m a believer in the power of storytelling. No matter what activity you might be doing with your friends, it’s always fun to celebrate at the end of a great day. This ritual is ever present across many outdoor sports, and there’s something with wine that connects to the Earth in a way I really love. revelshinewines.com
Casey Brewing & Blending
THE CONCEPT: Craft, small-batch sour beer made with 100% Colorado-sourced ingredients fermented in vintage oak wine barrels and then bottle conditioned to create carbonation (a process similar to what puts bubbles in Champagne).
THE FOUNDER:Troy Casey, a former Coors employee who quit his job and moved to the Roaring Fork Valley to open his own craft sour-beer brewery in Glenwood Springs.
FOUNDED: 2014
Local:What drove you to start your own brewery?
Troy Casey: The Valley catalyzed my dream. My dad worked at big breweries throughout his career, and I thought I would follow suit, but being in a place where the quality of life is calm and the pace is slow fit with the type of craft beer I wanted to make.
Local: What’s your favorite part of being a brewer?
TC:If you’re a good brewer, you can make the same beer over and over again, and it will taste the same way. But for me, the magic is not always brewing by numbers but the romance of these kinds of sour beers—the taste of the barrels, the kind that are used and the hands-on work.
Local: Why is it important to work with local suppliers in the Valley?
TC: One of my favorite parts of the job is visiting with the fruit and grain growers and learning what their challenges are and about their businesses. A rising tide lifts all ships, so if we can help make each other’s product better, then it’s a win-win for all of us. caseybrewing.com
Marble Distilling Co.
THE CONCEPT:A hyper-local, high-elevation distillery that built a first-of-its-kind water-energy thermal system that recycles four-million gallons of water each year. Sourced from the distillery’s own well on the Crystal River, the water is naturally filtered through Yule Quarry marble, adding a natural minerality to the flavor of the spirits. One-hundred percent Colorado-grown grain is used for small-batch vodka, bourbon, whiskey, coffee and “gingercello” liquors. An equally sustainable five-bedroom inn is located above the Carbondale tasting room, powered by the recycled energy from the distilling process.
THE FOUNDERS: Husband-and-wife duo and 32-year Carbondale residents Connie Baker and Carrie Shanks, first-time distillers with a dream to build a zero-waste distillery.
FOUNDED:2010
Local:How has your experience been as a woman in the spirits industry?Connie Baker: When I first got into this industry 10 years ago, I was the lone woman ranger in the field. I would go to conferences, and every person there wore a flannel shirt and overalls and had a big beard. But there’s a change happening in the industry, and it's great to see.
Local:Why is sustainability important to your brand?
CB: We never built our distillery working toward net zero [emissions]; we started at net zero. Our sustainability measures extend into the operations of the inn, too. [When people visit us] we tell them they’re helping to save the planet, one bottle at a time.
Local:What’s unique about starting a liquor brand in the Valley?
CB: The people and the businesses are 100% behind supporting locals and want to see new businesses thrive. If another distillery opened next door to us, we would still help them. There’s plenty of room for others that are doing it the right way—making their own product, using local ingredients, supporting suppliers and helping the economy. marbledistilling.com
Doña Vega Mezcal
THE CONCEPT:The classic Oaxacan spirit with a smoother, more approachable taste (lighter smoke with undertones of fruit and white pepper), using organically sourced, mature agave from the female-run La Curva farm in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca.
THE FOUNDER:Former fashion PR executive-turned-mezcal entrepreneur Sonya Vega, who is based in Snowmass.
FOUNDED:2019
Local:You moved your family and business from New York to Aspen during the pandemic. What has it been like to build your business here?Sonya Vega: It was never intentional to focus on Aspen, but we loved it here and stayed. People [in this Valley] are willing to support a new business. The bars, restaurants and tight-knit community all get to know each other, and the support is really strong. Aspen is a small speck of the world, but it's a good speck, and you can see your wins. Having a presence in Aspen as [my business] grow is going to be fantastic.
Local:What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned as a female entrepreneur in the spirits industry?
SV: I am a female who comes from the fashion world, so my credibility is second-guessed and questioned in the spirits world. I’ve learned to work harder. Being Mexican-American and starting a female-owned mezcal business has caused people to question the authenticity of who I am, what my product is and how it’s grown—it’s all about being prepared.
Local: What has been the most rewarding aspect of launching your business?
SV: Learning about the people and culture in Oaxaca and how they live their life through sustainability and respect. When I’m there, I get to see firsthand how I am supporting a five-generation Oaxacan family. To feel their energy and love in the product is what makes it so special to share with others. mezcaldonavega.com
Woody Creek Distillers
THE CONCEPT:A Basalt-based distillery that grows potatoes on its Woody Creek farm for small-batch vodka and uses an innovative distilling process that repurposes 100% of its waste and water for livestock and farming. The grain used for the distillery’s rye, gin and bourbon is sourced exclusively from nearby Colorado farms.
THE FOUNDERS: Longtime friends and former aerospace engineers Mark Kleckner and Pat Scanlan, along with Scanlan’s wife, Mary. The trio bonded over their love of potato vodka and set out to be the Valley’s only distillery to control their entire production—from growing to bottling.
FOUNDED:2012
Local: What was your journey into the spirits world?
Mark Kleckner: Pat moved to a beautiful ranch in Woody Creek in 2008 and discovered that in the early 1900s this Valley used to produce more potatoes than the entire state of Idaho. When the mining industry crashed in the ’30s, so did the farming. We wanted to create a vodka that utilizes the indigenous potatoes, so we settled on growing our own, built the distillery, and the rest is history.
Local:What have you learned from 10 years in the industry?
MK:The No. 1 lesson is you must be honest and transparent. We make every drop we sell, rather than buying industrial alcohol and repackaging it under some fancy advertising BS. [Being transparent] has been in our DNA since the start.
Local: Why is incorporating sustainable practices important to your business?
MK: We’re part of the agriculture community and want to make sure we’re doing things that are environmentally sustainable to the water supply and the land. [We want to] be stewards of agriculture for the Valley and its rivers. woodycreekdistillers.com