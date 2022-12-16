Richard Allen curates a wonderful world of ski stuff.
“I t’s the balloons I hang on the highway every morning,” Richard Allen says when asked about how people find Vintage Ski World. “Helium is hard to get these days because they aren’t mining it, but whenever I put the balloons out on the road people seem to stumble into our warehouse.”
An apropos answer. Allen’s business is equal parts ski museum and a collector’s dream store; so, that his go-to marketing approach is a bygone tactic makes sense. He does boast one hell of a compelling collection of ski history relics—from wooden skis with bear-trap bindings that pre-date World War II to pristine pieces straight from the fabled 10th Mountain Division. There are neon-colored onesies made before neon was ironic and Wayne Wong posters that show a snapshot of the good old days of backseat bump skiing and hotdogging. All of it is for sale online and from his Carbondale warehouse.
It would feel disingenuous to promote this unique homage to skiing’s history with cutting-edge digital marketing. Opting for balloons on the highway and ads in the newspapers feels more on brand than calls to action on digital ads and measurable social media campaigns. Vintage Ski World is rootsy and old-school from soup to nuts.
If the retro marketing tactic of balloons on the highway compels you to turn off Catherine Store Road and weave around the access lane into the Carbondale Mini-Storage units, you’ll step into a warehouse full of vintage pieces from skiing’s bygone days.
The costume designers from “Hot Tub Time Machine” stumbled across Allen’s treasure trove of ski memorabilia and decked out the entire cast of the 2010 film with authentic on-snow garb from the ’80s.
“Is there some weird kind of retro thing going on this weekend?” asks one of the characters in “Hot Tub Time Machine” before walking into the lodge that resembles Aspen Highlands on closing day. At Vintage Ski World, there’s a “retro thing going on” Monday through Friday.
In addition to the Cusack flick, ski scenes from “Mad Men” are colored with Allen’s collection. Fashion photographer Gray Malin leaned on Vintage Ski World to style two recent photoshoots—one from the top of Ajax. And so did David Yarrow for a shoot at Woody Creek with Victoria Secret models.
“Here’s a picture of my family in Aspen in 1959,” Allen says pointing to a framed black-and-white family photograph flanked by old Lange posters and 10th Mountain Division shots. The family is wearing wool and rocking toques, holding wooden skis standing in front of a station wagon. “This is the way we rolled out here from Minnesota.”
His dad was a ski bum who schlepped the family to Aspen on vacations before building a home in Snowmass in 1975. The bug that bit his father also found Allen. While the appetite for vintage seems insatiable with younger throngs who flock to Aspen for a ski holiday, these pieces are not a novelty to Allen and his friends, who stitched together the history of ski towns. Allen lived it when today’s retro was trendy. Through his business in Carbondale, he is keeping it alive.
“In the early ’70s I skied on Heads and then skied on Truckers out of the Airport Business Center,” he says.
What will you find? Ski patches and pins, posters perfect for dorm room décor, racks of antique wooden skis in pristine condition, throwback sunglasses that hint at timeless style, and a full gamut of ski clothes from woolen to neon.
“We have over 10,000 pieces of vintage clothing and accessories and more than 1,000 pairs of skis, some dating back 150 years,” says Allen. “People come in here and have no idea what they’re walking into. They leave blown away. Why wouldn’t they be? This is a national treasure, it’s a living museum.”
And fortunately, people can take a (one) piece away with them.