We combed the valley to uncover where some of our favorite Aspen foods can be found.
Amid the ever-changingRoaring Fork Valley food scene, classic dishes you once loved may have gone quietly extinct, save few, which either continue to linger on local menus, have found new homes on new menus or have been a reinvented in restaurants elsewhere. But whether you are a longtime visitor, local or a rookie in town, below are some of our favorites that tell the tale of Aspen through the years via the stomach.
Pesto Wrapture at The Big Wrap
This is perhaps the last great local lunch spot in Aspen—it is certainly still No. 1 in the hearts and minds of every school-age kid in the upper valley. There’s a common belief that if Babs ever shuts the doors of The Big Wrap, Aspen Mountain may fold in on itself or locals will just make a final mass exodus downvalley, meaning Aspen is das kaput, done. While there are a handful of go-tos at this take-away and cash-only spot (Swiftkick with steak anyone?), it is the Pesto Wrapture that has our hearts. In a wrap, or more preferably in a bowl, this concoction of grilled chicken (or tofu), jasmine or brown rice, salsa, black beans, poblano-cilantro pesto, cheese and sour cream is the fuel of many desk warrior’s midday lunch routines. (Add lettuce for a pro move.)
Truffle Fries at Ajax Tavern
Though there have been a million and one imitators (for half the price) there is only one place that serves up original Truffle Fries done exactly right—and that’s Ajax Tavern. Is there anything better when the paper cone arrives full of hand-cut Idaho spuds tossed with white truffle essence, and generous shavings of Grana Padano? Doubtful. Add a glass of Chablis or a draft beer and call it après.
Jimmy’s Own Marg at Las Montañas
OK, it’s not food, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t include this cocktail on our list of Aspen signature foods (and drinks). While Jimmy’s is no longer, one can reminisce at the new restaurant that now occupies its former space—Las Montañas. The new concept created a margarita to honor former Jimmy’s owner, Jimmy Yeager. There’s not much of a difference from what was served at Jimmy’s before—a cocktail of reposado tequila, Grand Marnier liqueur, lime juice and agave. The only thing that doesn’t reflect old-Aspen drink is the price. At $22, it’s a one-and-done for any longtime local, but heck, what you’re really paying for is a taste of the good ol’ days.
Johnny McGuire’s Subs at Scottie’s and Los Cazadores
If you’re an old fan of Johnny McGuire’s subs and its “Health Food Sucks!” ethos, one will have to venture downvalley for a taste of its decidedly “unhealthy” grub. At Scottie’s, a classic sub shop in the Basalt Business Center off of Willits Lane, you can get your hands on the goodness that is The Downvalley Trucker: turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce. And even further afield, in El Jebel, swing by Los Cazadores for more Johnny-inspired subs such as El Olympico, a take on the Olympian with pastrami, turkey, corned beef, asadero cheese, onions, green peppers, fresh jalapeños, coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing, among other Johnny’s delights.
Meatloaf Sammy at The Butcher’s Block
Surprisingly, the Butcher’s Block “Famous” Meatloaf Sandwich doesn’t have as many devotees as it deserves. Sure, the price has doubled since this classic was introduced in the 1990s, but you get what you pay for: A slice of perfectly moist meatloaf on a roll, with traditional fixin’s: lettuce, tomato, pepperoncinis and a touch of mayo. Protein packed and perfectly portable for a picnic or a gondy ride, this sandwich never disappoints. Don’t ever change Butcher’s Block!
Lulu Wilson’s Kale Salad at CP Burger and 316 Steakhouse
On the opposite side of the health spectrum from truffle fries is the equally delicious and definitely better-for-you LuLu’s Kale Salad offered at both CP Burger and 316 Steakhouse, all owned by CP Restaurant Group. The original LuLu’s Kale Salad was served at the now shuttered Lulu Wilson restaurant. It might not seem like there is anything groundbreaking about this salad, but back in the day, when it first hit the scene circa 2006, Chef Shane Coffey made use of what was then a novel green: kale. With generous amounts of lemon juice, currants and parm, there is a refreshing zest to this palate-cleansing salad that has helped it endure and become beloved by Aspen locals near and far.
Stube Schnitzel at the Weinerstube
When the Weinerstube, once an Aspen icon, relocated from Aspen to Basalt’s Willits in 2017, the new owners didn’t just bring the antique stained-glass windows, the old ’Stube signs and Bavarian spirit, they also brought the Austrian food favorites served there since 1965. One staple is the schnitzel, served with mashed potatoes, ‘Stube remoulade, lingonberry sauce and if you’re smart, an Austrian beer served in a Das Boot stein.