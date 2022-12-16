Returning to the office looks different with these shared spaces.
If Burning Man and Ace Hotel had a baby, Candace Olson and Michaela Carpenter want their newly revamped business model to embody the spirit of said lovechild. The mother-daughter-duo founded Here House in 2019 as a co-working space meets social club. “For members, consider Here House a ‘space to work,’ not to be confused with a ‘co-working space,’” says Carpenter.
“People come in and are like, ‘Where’s your conference space?’ she says. “That’s not our vibe.” Fortunately for remote workers, Aspen is (albeit slowly) embracing the shared workspace model—look no further than the anticipated late 2023 arrival of Gravity Haus’ 18,000-square-foot concept.
Here is a rundown of places to plug-in that accommodate every Aspen archetype, budget and vibe.
Note: This compilation is not inclusive and comes with rules (see sidebar).
Here House
Comedy, live music, a supper club and space to work are among the reimagined social club’s offerings upon recently expanding into its adjacent business, Local, which now only operates as a coffee shop in the mornings until noon. “We’re really excited to capture a different audience,” says Olson.
Location: Downtown Aspen
Vibe: Eclectic, lively, the spawn of a boutique hotel meets psychedelic
festival.
Clientele: With an emphasis on capturing a diverse, “intergenerational” mix, members must apply and are accepted based on their communal contributions, says Olson. “Coolness, interesting-ness and contribution to the community are not tied to wealth,” she adds.
Damage: There is a barrier to entry, with rates ranging from $50 for a day pass to $5,000 for an annual patron membership.
Worth noting: Pending membership level, perks include partnerships with local organizations and reciprocity at similar members-only clubs worldwide.
herehouse.club
Gravity Haus
“A Rocky Mountain country club for adventurers” is how Gravity Haus founder Jim Deters described his vision in 2019 before its Breckenridge launch: “Without the golf course, swimming pool or tennis courts.” The Colorado Biz Mag 2015 Entrepreneur of the Year has since expanded his concept to Vail, Winter Park, Truckee, Steamboat, and now, Aspen.
A new platform for the way people live, play, work and travel in mountain towns, says Deters, Gravity Haus aims to strike a balance between member perks and public access. “Community is at the heart of everything we do,”
he adds.
Phase one of the Aspen outpost, an expansive cafe named Unravel, opened to the public in mid-December. The projected late 2023 completion will offer ample co-working space, a second restaurant and bar, a fitness center and spa, among other amenities, says development partner Gordon Bronson.
Location: Downtown Aspen
Vibe: “The ultimate amenity for the modern
adventurer,” says Deters.
Clientele: Mountain-sport-loving professionals
Damage: To be determined in Aspen, but rates run $120-200 per month in other markets
Worth noting:Member amenities include access to bikes, skis and other outdoor equipment, ski lockers and Gravity Haus’ internal JoinMe app.
The Aspen Office
Upon relocating to Aspen from New York at the onset of the pandemic, Emily Bibb and George Raptis initially secured office space in town to fill personal voids. That is, until realizing they were in good company of newly minted Aspenites clocking East Coast hours.
As such, the couple opened The Aspen Office in a commercial space above Jing and Acquolina in January 2021, followed by a second location above Kenichi last summer. “We’re big believers in ‘work hard, play hard,’” says Raptis, a native of Australia and ex-ski racer with longtime ties to Aspen. Consequently, he and Bibb designed the space to encourage productivity and gathering.
Location: Downtown Aspen
Vibe: Lux, posh, private. Lighter, neutral tones and textures create a chic, clean aesthetic. Vintage Aspen art and ski memorabilia from the couple’s collection pay homage to town’s history.
Clientele: “Executives, established entrepreneurs, creatives, those in the technology or finance sectors,” says Raptis.
Damage: Rates start at $1,500 monthly for an office and $750 monthly for a desk.
Worth noting: Members must apply and be accepted. Amenities include soundproof phone booths and state-of-the-art technology.
Pitkin County Library
Our local library is not to be overlooked by those seeking a peaceful, penny-free place to post up. Following a massive, more than $14 million remodel in 2016, highlights include an expansive patio with Aspen Mountain views and private conference space available by reservation.
Location: Downtown Aspen
Vibe: A public library, but make it Aspen
Clientele: Anyone with a library card
Damage:Free
Worth noting: Pitkin County Library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Regus
The midvalley’s co-working space provider, Regus, is the largest network of workspaces in the world. Regus members can rent desks, private offices and meeting rooms for varying periods through the company’s app.
Location: Willits Town Center in Basalt
Vibe: Clean, professional, stylish
Clientele: Midvalley professionals
Damage: Rates range from $39 hourly for a meeting room and $279 monthly for an office space.
Worth noting: Regus powers thousands of locations in more than 120 countries and the membership is reciprocal.
Engage
Snowmass Village’s lone shared workspace is convenient, clean, affordable, no frills. “It’s not your stereotypical co-work space. There’s no beer Fridays,” quips Dwayne Romero, who opened Engage in 2019. Communal desks, conference rooms and private offices are open to all and available to rent hourly, daily, weekly and monthly.
Location: Snowmass Village Mall
Vibe: “It feels like a professional office,” says Romero.
Clientele:Anyone in Snowmass Village
Damage: Rates start at $35 per hour for a conference space or $40 daily for a common area desk. Monthly from $329.
Worth noting: Powered by the app Proximity, Engage is accessible 24/7.
Etiquette of Working Remote 101
Inspired by the writer’s personal experiences
Don’t: Zoom in crowded public areas.
Do: Reserve personal space to conduct business. See story for many options ranging from elite to free.
Don’t: Be obnoxious.
Do: Demonstrate volume control and basic self-awareness. (Hint: If your
peers are privy to your action items by the end of your call, you’re doing it wrong).
Don’t: Use speaker phone in public. While we are regretful this needs to be said, this common courtesy applies to gondolas and nature at large.
Do: Invest in headphones or earbuds. They were invented in 1891. Bonus: Get yourself a pair of AirPods and everyone will know you are hip.