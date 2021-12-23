Aspen’s retail scene continues to evolve with an array of new brands and boutiques opening their doors in time for the winter season.
BALENCIAGA
204 S. Galena St.
Shopping has always been a serious sport in Aspen, attracting some of the most prominent international couture houses, such as Prada, Louis Vuitton and Dior. Now, Paris-based fashion force Balenciaga has joined the mix. The modern, industrial-style outpost houses a dizzying array of the brand’s ready-to-wear collection, including oversize bomber jackets, electric-hued dresses, studded shoulder bags and Balenciaga’s Instagram-ready leather booties and “dad sneakers.” balenciaga.com
RE/DONE
432 E. Hyman Ave.
Since launching in 2014 with a collection of 300 perfectly reworked pairs of vintage Levi’s, Re/Done has become known as a pioneer in the denim industry and the fashion world at large. Now, after opening locations in its hometown of Los Angeles, as well as Malibu, the Hamptons and Miami, the brand debuts in Aspen this January. In addition to its best-selling denim line and one-of-a-kind Levi’s, the store will carry offerings such as updated Hanes tees, turtlenecks and thermal Henleys, oversize sweaters made of recycled fabric and Camarguaise boots handcrafted in Italy. The inviting space—inspired by West Coast modernism—will be outfitted in natural materials, such as Douglas fir wood-paneled walls, and a palette of deep green, mustard and burnt red, as well as classic midcentury furniture from the likes of Pierre Guariche and George Nakashima. shopredone.com
ASPENX
611 E. Durant Ave.
This season, Aspen Skiing Company celebrates the launch of ASPENX—the first-ever clothing line developed by a ski resort—with its own boutique located at the base of the mountain in Gondola Plaza. Conceptualized by artist Paula Crown (of the Crown family, who owns SkiCo), the experiential boutique offers a full range of ski clothing and accessories for men and women—including pieces similar to the new on-mountain uniforms, also created by ASPENX—as well as children’s items, ready-to-wear, loungewear and limited-edition custom collaborations. Intended to serve as a community hub, the sleek, futuristic space features black metal, natural white oak and dark stone. And if shopping sparks a sweet tooth, you’re in luck: The store will serve coffee and sweets provided by The Little Nell’s pastry chef, Amy Andrews. aspenx.com
HUMANITY ASPEN
520 E. Hyman Ave.
Citizens of Humanity—a prominent Los Angeles denim company devoted to sustainability—has chosen Aspen for its first-ever boutique. “We wanted to create the idea of a modern general store,” says Creative Director of Branding Jared Freedman. “Even though Aspen has become an international destination, it’s historically a small town and still is at its core.” Set to open this December, the 900-square-foot space offers Citizen’s core collection of jeans and other stylish basics, such as mock-turtleneck sweaters, puffer jackets and leather pants. A curated assortment of specialty products will also be on hand, including activewear by Live the Process, Spinelli Kilcollin jewelry, pottery by Dorchester Industries and Nature of Things skincare. An exclusive selection of unisex fleece hoodies and sweatpants created with cult artistic duo The Haas Brothers rounds out the offerings. citizensofhumanity.com
NAKED CASHMERE
555 E. Durant Ave., Suite 3E
Los Angeles-based knitwear brand Naked Cashmere—known for its luxuriously soft and chic 100% cashmere basics, including sweaters, outerwear, scarves and accessories—has chosen Aspen as the location for its first-ever permanent boutique. “With Colorado being like a second home for our family, it only felt natural to have our flagship open in Aspen, the ultimate luxury destination for our brand,” says President and Creative Director Leslie Gifford. This winter, in addition to Naked Cashmere’s signature offerings, the boutique boasts an exclusive selection of men’s and women’s pullovers and accessories embossed with a “Ski Naked Aspen” logo (launching in January), as well as a new home collection of bespoke cashmere blankets, throws and pillows created in collaboration with renowned designer and influencer Ashley Stark. nakedcashmere.com
MACKAGE
516 E. Hyman Ave.
Aspen has long been an ideal market for Mackage—the contemporary outerwear company known for its elevated offerings including tailored down coats with natural fur collars, stylish leather moto jackets and cozy shearling-lined boots. Now, the Montreal-based brand has opened a temporary concept shop, set to run through March, with the hopes of eventually finding a permanent space in town. “Aspen’s ski village is an iconic destination, and we want our consumers to come see us and feel inspired by what you can wear on and off the mountain,” says Mackage CEO Tanya Golesic. The store features artwork inspired by Aspen’s topography by multidisciplinary visual artist Sarah Coleman—known for collaborating with fashion brands such as Fendi—and launches Mackage’s limited-edition ski collection, which is only available during the winter months. (Think: women’s insulated coats with sustainable down, two-way stretch shells, one-pieces and men’s jackets and pants.) mackage.com