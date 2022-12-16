No matter your hang-up, the area offers a hut for everyone.
Hut trips are one of those bucket-list adventures that exceed the hype. The formula, originating in Europe, is simple: ski to a backcountry hut, eat, sleep, potentially ski a line or two and ski home (or to the next hut). But the satisfaction and enjoyment come from the in-between moments—the purposeful ski to a destination, icicle cocktails on the deck, fireside chats, collaborative cooking, analog games, moonlit bathroom runs and sunrise coffee with a view.
Of all the ski towns in America, Aspen boasts the most robust and accessible network of backcountry huts, combining the 10th Mountain Division Hut Association network with Aspen’s Alfred A. Braun Hut System. Perhaps trekking to a backcountry cabin seems intimidating. Maybe it seems boring. There are, fortunately, options for all levels of adventuring.
But, you have kids.
Markley Hut
Yes, it’s a lot of work, and no, you won’t sleep much, but ask any intrepid parents of mini-hut-trippers whether it was worth it, and you’ll hear a resounding “yes.” Of the eight huts that make up the Braun Huts, it’s Markley, Lindley, Tagert and Green-Wilson that offer the kid-friendliest approaches. Markley Hut, which can sleep up to eight people, sits just 2.3 miles and around 1,000 vertical feet from the Ashcroft parking lot, and is only briefly exposed to avalanche terrain. Some families carry small children in backpacks and haul their gear in a sled; others carry their gear in a backpack and pull their kids on a sled. For older children who want to earn their vert, alpine touring gear is available in increasingly smaller sizes. braunhuts.org
But, you’ve never been on a hut trip.
Lindley Hut with Aspen Expeditions
Aside from nature’s elements, the hardest part of hut tripping is managing logistics. Eliminate the hut booking, gear renting, meal planning, shopping, packing, route finding, cooking and cleaning by hiring Aspen Expeditions. The guide company’s trips are fully customizable—you can even DIY most everything, and simply hire a guide to lead the way (and lead some bonus ski laps from the hut). Lindley Hut, one of the easiest nearby huts to access, sleeps 14 and makes for a perfect introductory trip. aspenexpeditions.com
But, you don’t know how to backcountry ski.
Point Breeze Cabin and Continental Divide Cabin
Five huts within the 10th Mountain Division Hut Association sit less than 3 miles from the trailhead: Shrine Mountain Inn, Continental Divide Cabin, Point Breeze Cabin, Vance's Cabin and the Sangree M. Froelicher Hut. Located a snowball’s throw from each other, the Point Breeze and Continental Divide huts, which straddle the Continental Divide, are uniquely appointed for non-skiers. They are located just three-quarters of a mile from their trailhead on Tennessee Pass (across Highway 24 from the ski area Ski Cooper) on a straight-forward route that avoids avalanche danger. Surrounded by a segment of the Colorado Trail, the huts also access three winter cross-country ski and snowshoe trails—the Mitchell Creek Loop, Treeline Trail and Powderhound Trail—offering more than 15 miles of trekking from beginner to intermediate. huts.org
But, you like type-2 fun.
Opa’s Taylor Hut
Anchored to a granite outcropping at almost 12,000 feet southeast of Taylor Pass, Opa’s Taylor Hut offers a south-facing deck with arguably the best views from any hut in Colorado, as well as access to a winter’s worth of ski lines. But first you have to get there. The 6.5-mile, 2,700-vertical-foot climb presents difficult-above-treeline travel and route-finding challenges, but its location means excellent ski access and stunning views. The hut's location at the center of the Braun Hut system means intrepid skiers can connect multiple huts in one trip. The Star Peak Traverse, with Aspen Expeditions, utilizes Lindley Hut, Opa’s Taylor Hut and Friends Hut in a four-day trip that offers everything from 3,000-foot, 40-degree couloirs on Taylor Peak and Star Peak to low-angle glades in the Taylor Valley Basin. braunhuts.org
But, you prefer five-star lodging.
Smith Cabin
If you or your hutmates are more Egyptian cotton sheets than sleeping bags, more rain shower than outdoor toilet and more Viking Range than propane burners, check in to the Smith Cabin, on the backside of Aspen Mountain, for a luxurious “hut” experience. The 998-square-foot, three-bedroom stone structure offers hotel amenities (think wifi, handmade leather chairs, a kitchen full of top-of-the-line appliances, a six-speaker Bose stereo system and more) in a remote setting. From the cabin, book backcountry skiing with Aspen Powder Tours, skin to the Sundeck to ski Aspen Mountain or snowmobile around Smith Cabin’s 700 acres and beyond. smithcabinaspen.com