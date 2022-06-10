These songs were inspired by classic Aspen moments and help put the town on the musical map.
Aspen established itself as a rock ‘n’ roll hub in earnest in 1971. The counterculture movement was raging on both coasts, but the publication of Hunter S. Thompson’s The Battle for Aspen and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas cemented our Rocky Mountain town as the epicenter of the Freak Power movement, and added velocity to Aspen’s already significant gravitational pull over outlaws of all stripes. Among those enticed to town were young musicians looking to hone their craft in front of friendly ski bum audiences, and possibly have themselves a “Hunter Thompson” weekend after a chance encounter at the J-Bar.
“ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH”
Lots of rockers have sought inspiration in Aspen, and many have left a mark here. But only one crooner has their lyrics literally etched into rocks at a namesake sanctuary in town: John Deutschendorf. He loved Colorado so much that he assumed the capital city as his moniker, and released “Rocky Mountain High” in 1972, inspired largely by his move to Aspen a few years prior. It might seem soft today, but Colorado’s state song was once nearly banned by the FCC for its content, deemed by D.C. stiffs as promoting drug abuse. In what might have been the first and last successful use of the “high on life” defense, John Denver cleared his name, and the song, by testifying to Congress that the tune was truly about the natural “high” he felt at home in the Rockies.
“ROCKY MOUNTAIN WAY”
While Denver claimed his song was an innocent double entendre, Joe Walsh’s 1973 track “Rocky Mountain Way” was a little harder to defend—it was off an album titled “The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get,” after all. That name doesn’t make sense even if you are smoking and drinking, and the accompanying cover art featured a British bi-plane flying upside down. I think it was about drugs. The track was recorded at the Caribou Ranch studios in Nederland, but Walsh—No. 54 on Rolling Stone’s list of greatest guitarists of all time—had ties to Aspen, through eventual bandmates Don Henley and Glenn Frey who were both local homeowners.
“PARTYTOWN”
Frey and Henley arrived in Aspen from Los Angeles in October of 1971 with the original, pre-Walsh incarnation of the Eagles to play a stint at the Gallery, a club at the base of Aspen Mountain. Performing at the time as the singular Eagle, or, Teen King and the Emergencies, the band undertook the weeks-long engagement to tighten up their act at the behest of manager Irving Azoff. The time in Aspen worked, and they recorded “Eagles” in London six months later. Frey was a mainstay of the celebratory-celebrity scene in the '70s and '80s, (allegedly) indulging in the triumvirate of “burgers, Bordeaux and blow.” He later claimed that his 1982 song “Partytown” was partially based on his time here.
“GYPSIES IN THE PALACE”
Frey’s neighbor in Old Snowmass was Jimmy Buffett, who had been balancing his time between the salty seas of the Florida Keys and the rushing waters of Snowmass Creek since 1970.
Buffett also released a track called “A Mile High in Denver” in 1970, but we’re done with altitude euphemisms for today. The duo, being working rockstars, were often out on tour, and the best parties their houses saw were evidently thrown by the caretakers when the owners were far from town. Buffett and Frey memorialized that phenomenon—and The Order of the Sleepless Knights,
a secret society that requires its own story—with “Gypsies in the
Palace” which they co-wrote about their hedonistic house watchers. Both were active members of the Aspen community, playing gigs to support local organizations and even fielded teams in the rec softball league (see page 63). Buffett sponsored the Downvalley Doughboys and once flew in Craig Nettles, a third-baseman for the Yankees to play Frey’s Werewolves in the championship.
“LANDSLIDE”
At one point Stevie Nicks was just like us. She was living in Aspen, short on prospects after her first album with paramour Lindsey Buckingham, “Buckingham Nicks,” was poorly received, but optimistic about the future. She was high on life, if you will, a common theme in Aspen. Unlike the rest of us, Nicks put her
time in Aspen to good use, penning “Landslide” and “Rhiannon,” during a three-month stint in town in 1973. Those songs would come in handy when Mick Fleetwood called the couple and asked them to join Fleetwood Mac.