Women’s cycling is on the rise recreationally. So why are companies and clubs having trouble catching up?
In 2019, the Colorado Classic revamped itself as the only women’s standalone professional road cycling race in the western hemisphere, more than doubling its prize purse, drawing around 30,000 fans and earning broadcast coverage equal to men’s races. Then, COVID canceled the race for two years. This summer, it isn’t up in the air because of a pandemic—as of May, the Colorado Classic lacked enough funding to operate.
Locally, the Aspen Cycling Club has struggled for decades to attract females to its weekly race series which alternate between road and mountain bike races around the Roaring Fork Valley. Despite an uptick in high school women coming out to race, middle-aged men dominate the start line. In 2021, ACC drew 153 distinct male racers, compared to 32 female racers.
It all reinforces what many cyclists notice at races, on the road and at trailheads: There’s a drastic gender disparity within cycling.
But, that could be changing. A 2021 consumer research study in North America by the National Bicycle Dealers Association revealed that cumulatively 55.4% of female cyclists started, or returned, during the pandemic—with 33.4% of women cyclists starting to cycle for the first time in the last two years, while 22% returned to it. And this summer brings the rebirth of the women’s Tour de France, defunct since 1989.
“There’s an increase in the number of women buying bikes—the participation and dollars are there,” says Massimo Alpian, a communications strategist at Cannondale & GT Bicycles who also serves on the board of ACC. “Now we need more investment from brands. They need to wake up and speak to and listen to women.”
In 2021, ACC created a strategic plan focused on making the club more inclusive and expanding participation. They surveyed local female riders; half said they were interested in racing, but hadn’t because they were too intimidated. More so, the majority simply enjoyed non-competitive cycling.
“In response to the feedback, we added several non-competitive events in 2021, including group rides and a women’s bike mechanic workshop,” says Kristen Heath, who as managing director, holds ACC’s first staff position since its inception in 1988. “In 2022, we are continuing with weekly non-competitive, no-drop group rides, women’s road and mountain bike clinics, adding a Gran Fondo, and also partnering with Roaring Fork Cycling to add two short-track races this season to attract more youth and first-time racers.”
Half of ACC’s board members are female. Last season, both its road and mountain bike race directors were women. “When you have female leadership and women in roles behind the scenes, as decision makers, race directors… that helps create successful women’s programming and an inclusive atmosphere,” says Alpian.
ACC board member Rachel Beck started racing the club series because, as a mom of three, she needed a set schedule for getting a great workout, seeing friends and having fun. Beck went from a racing newbie in 2012 to joining a professional team in 2018. “When I started, I felt intimidated,” she says. “Guys are gung-ho when it comes to competing, and women tend to take a different approach. They often question themselves: ‘Am I going to embarrass myself?’ ‘Is everyone going to beat me?’”
This spring, ACC launched a social media campaign highlighting the racers, like Emma Borchers, a recent Basalt High School graduate. “ACC races are the perfect chance to try a laidback race where results don’t matter and everyone is out there to have fun,” says Borchers, who competed for the Aspen/Basalt high school team. “It’s a welcoming community, and you can meet other cyclists in the valley to go ride with.”
That’s the greatest reward Rachel Brenneman received from years of racing. When she moved from Denver to Aspen in 2010, she didn’t have any female riding partners. “ACC was the venue and resource for meeting female cyclists,” says Brenneman. She soon became a front-runner at ACC mountain bike races and a podium-topper regionally. She raced until 2018, when she opted to focus on fun instead of finish lines.
Now, she rides every Tuesday with a casual group that started on Facebook as Girls Outside (now Dirty Bitches). “What brings women back each Tuesday evening and keeps them committed is community and friendship and the non-competitive nature of the rides,” says Brenneman. “It was born from women seeking riding partners who weren’t their spouse or boyfriend.”
Women’s cycling is an opportunity, but it’s not one-size-fits-all. From fun rides to fast finishes, women are getting in the saddle and now the brands, organizations and clubs are trying to catch up in supporting them.