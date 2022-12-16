On the heels of a new product launch and its 75th anniversary, Sport Obermeyer continues to innovate Aspen’s cool factor.
If you live in Aspen, you’ve most likely spied 103-year-old ski legend Klaus Obermeyer tackling, and yodeling down, Aspen Mountain’s Gent’s Ridge. And take note visitors: a gondy ride with the legendary German native lassoes serious bragging rights. At the behest of ski racer and Aspen visionary Friedl Pfiefer, Obermeyer moved to town in 1947 to help build Aspen’s ski town identity. “Teaching skiing in Aspen you could tell what was missing,” Obermeyer says. “We didn’t start Obermeyer to get rich. We started it because we love skiing. Aspen has been our laboratory for 75 years.”
And what better place to test out high-altitude gear than the America’s version of the Alps? “His work and success embodies not only the American Dream but really, truly our national treasure that is this great state,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis said.
Today, as the game-changing brand marks a milestone anniversary and debuts a modern version of the retro-chic Rallye Sunglasses, Sport Obermeyer remains one ski turn ahead of the rest. “Early (on) we saw that the skis were too long, the poles too heavy, and there were no sunglasses that worked well,” says Obermeyer. “That’s how our business started: by making things that worked better and solved problems.” As such, these pivotal moments capture innovation at its finest.
1947: Realizing skiers didn’t have proper gear to dress for the sport, Obermeyer invents the down parka by sewing together two down comforters his mother gave him. Woolen jackets and pants would get soaked after one run, leaving skiers freezing after just one Ajax schuss. “A sweater wasn’t enough to ski in,” he says. “We saw an opportunity to make the skiing life a better one for skiers who came to Aspen.” If the rest, as the cliché goes, is history, then the company’s legacy was continually defined by similar a-ha moments.
1960s: Obermeyer invents skiing’s iconic mirrored sunglasses (think TJ Burke in "Aspen Extreme”). The Rallye shades were the first sunglasses to feature a mirrored lens, a new design element to the ski industry that protected skiers from intense, high-altitude sunlight and prevented watery eyes. To achieve the premium quality now synonymous with Sport Obermeyer, the original Rallye Sunglasses were handcrafted by French artisans from the highest-quality materials available.
1960s & 70s: Not one for lazy days, Obermeyer and his rapidly expanding team went on to develop Sportan alpine sunscreen (featuring crystals sourced from Switzerland), the seamless turtleneck, aluminum ski poles, ski brakes, and the first mold-injected ski boots—giving Klaus, and ski enthusiasts in general, further reason to gleefully yodel from the hilltops.
1980s to Present: While Obermeyer officially launched its kids-specific division back in 1968, it was the innovative I-Grow system developed in the mid-‘80s that truly up-leveled kids’ skiwear. Sport Obermeyer’s youth garments can increase in the sleeve cuff and pant hem lengths with built-in tufts of fabric—a game-changer for parents weary of buying new ski clothes every season for aspiring young shredders. Today, most local kids navigate bumps, jumps and pizza stops in colorful Sport Obermeyer gear as the brand continues to artfully marry fashion and function.
2022: Hello, heritage Rallye sunglasses! Not your grandfather’s mirrored shades, expect equal of-the-moment cool factor to the originals. To commemorate Obermeyer’s 75th anniversary, the newest Rallye reimagines the classic shades with a contemporary build. Handmade in the Alps, every pair takes more than 700 minutes to build—an homage to Aspen history, while glimpsing town’s future, akin to Klaus himself.