You may not need a hotel, but sooner or later someone is going to ask you where they should lay their head. What to know.
It’ll surprise no one to say Aspen is big business—that companies around the world go to great lengths to hang a shingle here. And take a look around town, you can see—no, feel—this influx. In a matter of months, Mountain Chalet (67 years!) and Hotel Aspen (36 years!) were snatched up by developers with few updates on what to expect. This all comes on the heels of the temporarily halted construction of RH Guesthouse at the historic Crystal Palace (or “the Restoration Hardware hotel” in local speak). So, with all this movement, what is concrete?
“We’ve always been the community’s living room, and it’s more important than ever to be that space because of the constant change,” says Meaghan de L’Arbre, Public Relations Senior Manager for Limelight Hotels. “We want to remind the community we’re that space for guests and locals.” The hotel, owned by Aspen Skiing Co., has emerged from a six-month renovation where the guest rooms and public spaces all received updates. Expect industrial and modern textures, earthy wood tones and pops of playful color. The entryway and lobby area—now bathed in amber-tinted glass, brushed bronze and white-washed oak—have been reworked to be more spacious. A kids’ area (Pac-Man, anyone?) and retail space were also added to the amenities. And a new online store allows guests to purchase household items (pillows, throws, plates, flatware) from their rooms. The Limelight is embracing the, “You love that throw pillow? It’s yours!” trend found in many boutique hotels around the country.
But perhaps most exciting is the hotel’s continued commitment to art—something near and dear to Aspen’s cultural roots. Guests will find pieces reminiscent of the local landscape, like Colorado artist Meredith Nemirov’s mixed-media series titled, “Rivers Feed the Trees,” which addresses the issue of climate change, and Matthew Shlian’s hand-folded paper sculptures recalling the surrounding mountains. The public space features works by Robert Rauschenberg, Scott Reeder and UK-based David Shrigley. “Art has the ability to promote thought and discussion,” says Terry Eaton, President and Chief Curator of Eaton Fine Art, who worked with the Limelight on the collection. “The art in this program was selected to showcase artists whose work does just that.” limelighthotels.com
The Update "Upstairs"
One of the most exclusive member’s-only clubs in town—the Aspen Mountain Club—has gotten a refresh. First and foremost, the name has changed to ASPENX Mountain Club (a name you’re also hearing as Aspen Skiing Co. launches ASPENX skiwear). Instead of a discrete side door, the entrance now sits on the opposite end of the building from the Sundeck. Members step into a grand atrium, immediately immersing them in luxury. Specific details are sparse, but we know that Luis Bustamante of Luis Bustamante Interior Design from Madrid is overseeing the project. (The designer recently renovated The Little Nell’s living room and lobby as well as the private locker room, and the general feel echoes that of what’s in store “Upstairs.”)
Destination Snowmass
Two new hotels, the Viewline Resort Snowmass (formerly the Westin) and Wildwood Snowmass (previously called the Wildwood Hotel) are changing the face of the Village’s lodging and dining scene. “[These hotels] elevate Snowmass’ and the whole Valley’s offerings,” says Sara Stookey Sanchez, PR Manager for Snowmass Tourism.
There’s much to say about the Viewline and how the 40-plus million-dollar reno has improved the already stellar ski-in, ski-out location. Along with a ski concierge (bike in the summer), the much-anticipated Stark’s Alpine Grill (American fare made with fresh, local ingredients) and an upscale lobby bar, the Lupine Spa brings wellness to guests’ and locals’ fingertips.
Across the way at the renovated Wildwood, rates are a little less expensive, but guests can still access all the amenities of the Viewline. One thing that remains the same is the community vibe of the Last Chair Bar (previously called the Wildwood Bar). “It’s always been a fun après bar where everyone hangs out—that’s not changing,” says Sanchez. Expect a cozy, beer-hall feel with Colorado suds on tap, pizza, and lounge chairs for taking it all in. viewlineresortsnowmass.com; wildwoodsnowmass.com