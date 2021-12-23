No longer relegated to costume parties and closing days, the statement-making one-piece is taking over the hill on both bunnies and rippers alike.
The ever-swinging pendulum of fashion never ceases to amaze. Within a few decades, what was once a happily buried trend is resurrected with a fresh and welcome spin. Case in point: the full-fledged revival of the statement ski suit. Sure, it may come with its challenges (restroom visits require a Master’s Degree), but nothing is warmer or more slimming than a one-hit wonder jumpsuit. The aerodynamics don’t lie either: Those with a need for speed and agility are embracing this moment as much as après-ski bunnies are using it as a fashion statement off the hill. From heralded technical brands to fashion houses—and collaborations between—here, you’ll find a mix worthy of a standing ovation on the slopes. Viva la ski suit!
(from left to right)
1 No one will have trouble spotting this hot shredder rocketing down the mountain or casually sipping Champagne fireside. But, to rock this en-fuego red, you better not just be snapping shots on the gondola—zip it, clip it and rip! Signature Ski Suit, $980, Cordova, Available at Miller Sports, 408 S. Hunter St., cordova.com.
2 Turn heads for something other than your form in this four-way stretch, fleece-lined Perfect Moment stunner. It’s waterproof and breathable, and the chevron stripe ensures your friends will always be able to spot you as you whiz by them. Star Dazzle Stretch Ski Suit, $950, Perfect Moment, Available at Gorsuch Elements at The Little Nell, 611 E. Durant Ave., gorsuch.com.
3 A perfect ensemble for the serious skier who wants to look powder fresh, Obermeyer has been doing onesies throughout its decades-long history. The Aspen-based brand even boasts patented stretch fabrics and responsibly sources its down and feather innards. Katze Suit, $699, Obermeyer, Available at Aspen Sports, 408 E. Cooper Ave., obermeyer.com.
4 It’s not the LBD, it’s the LBSki! Toni Sailer’s sleek black overall is not only slim-fitting and technically sound (it’s constructed from a patented, four-way stretch Thermo shell), it’s also peppered with Swarovski crystals to reflect
the sun as you speed by dazzled onlookers. Lotta Special, $1,699, Toni Sailer, Available at Miller Sports, 408 S. Hunter St., tonisailer.com.
5 A solid ensemble on or off the slopes, Goldbergh combined several trends in one fell swoop with this attention-getting suit. With an anti-odor finish, internal boot gaiter and 10 pockets (including one for your ski pass), this baby’s not just for show—it’s ready for snow. Longmont Faux Fur Ski Suit, $1,300, Goldbergh, goldbergh.com.
6 In signature shades of both brands—and with the fashionable and technical expertise each brings to the table—Chloé and Fusalp fuse ’70s glam with a practical silhouette. One-Piece Ski Suit, $2,560, Chloé x Fusalp, fusalp.com.
7 With on-trend (and on-brand) diamond quilting and a waist-cinching belt, this suit may seem more fashion than function, but, Miu Miu proves it doesn’t mess around on the mountain—it’s insulated nylon and crafted to technical perfection. Quilted Padded Jumpsuit, $3,050, Miu Miu, miumiu.com.
8 Disclaimer: Only the coolest cats on the slopes can pull off this epitome-of-sporty-chic suit. Part of the DiorAlps capsule collection, it upholds all of the fashion house’s couture codes while remaining snow-soluble with windproof and water-repellent technology. Alps Jumpsuit, $5,800, Dior, 201 S. Galena St., dior.com.
9 Jet Set’s iconic stars dot the sleeves of this eye-catching (and slimming) Magic Ghoster suit. It’s stretchy and breathable for a comfortable—and stylish—cruise down Ajax. Magic Ghoster, $2,100, Jet Set, Available at Miller Sports, 408 S. Hunter St., millersportsaspen.com.