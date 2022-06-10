Soppressata, sushi and sesame bagels—the dining scene in the valley mixes it up.
If you already miss Epicure’s fresh Colorado-inspired lunches at the Aspen Art Museum Rooftop Cafe, it hasn’t gone far. Chefs Julia and Allen Domingos are behind Tabl, a similar concept inside the midvalley’s new performing arts center, TACAW. Lunch will be served Wednesday through Saturday, with early dinner and a happy hour on the weekends. Pair it with a show for a night that satisfies all five senses. The Arts Campus At Willits, 400 Robinson St., Basalt, tacaw.org/tabl
Speaking of the Rooftop Cafe, locally sourced lunches can still be found there, created by culinary duo Alex Fonseca and Brian Banister. Focused on sourcing from nearby vendors, items like the huevos rancheros or 3 Pigs + Peppers sandwich (using soppressata and Snake River Farms kurobuta ham) have become a hit. They’ve also upped the beverage program and this summer they’ll continue après-anything with Sunday Sunsets featuring DJ Golden. Aspen Art Museum, 637 E. Hyman Ave.
After a successful pop-up this winter, Chef Kei Yoshino returns for summer to continue a collab between Taikun Sushi and the Marble Distillery. The 13-course omakase—meaning “chef’s choice”—sushi menu is unique in the Aspen restaurant scene, and so are the tastes. Paired with Carbondale-based Marble spirits or premium sakes, the dining is part mouth-watering and part experience. It’s popular, so book ahead. Inside the Aspen Mountain Residences, 415 E. Dean St., taikunsushi.com
From the hospitality group behind Clark’s comes Las Montañas, a new Mexican-concept restaurant that will open mid-July in the former Jimmy’s. The Austin-based McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality group operates several successful concepts in the Texas area, and has proven themselves with Clark’s in Aspen. Las Montañas is their latest venture, before they take over the Mountain Chalet at the base of Aspen as well. Las Montañas, 205 S. Mill St.
Who says there aren’t decent bagels in Colorado? Open Sesame has that notion smashed with its pop-up bakery in the midvalley’s design center. Classic bagels made fresh daily from local ingredients, such as Rocky Mountain Eggs, make for flavors that don’t stay on shelves long, especially when paired with eye-popping fixings such as beet-soaked gravlax. Not a bagel person? Not to worry—items like cinnamon buns and pretzels make guest appearances as this new shop experiments with its offerings and prepares for a permanent location. 20 Sunset Drive, Unit 4, Basalt, opensesameorganicbagels.com