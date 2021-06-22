Aspen’s post-pandemic retail boom continues with a number of buzzy pop-ups and permanent boutiques opening throughout town. Here, four new spots on our radar.
Overland Sheepskin Co. - 426 E. Hyman Ave.
All-American heritage brand Overland Sheepskin Co. has chosen Aspen as its newest location with a 2,300-square-foot space on Hyman Avenue. “Aspen is a fabulous year-round destination, and we’re excited to join this vibrant community,” says Roger Leahy, president and co-owner of the nearly 50-year-old family run company.
In addition to Overland’s signature handcrafted styles, such as sheepskin coats, rugs and slippers; shearling outerwear; and leather shoes, the store launches with a new summer collection that includes cowboy boots, colorful leather jackets and natural fiber shirts perfect for the crisp mountain air.
Max x Nili Lotan - 461 E. Hopkins Ave.
Since opening in Aspen more than 20 years ago, Max has become known as the go-to fashion resource for the town’s most discerning clientele, offering a thoughtful mix of chic and cutting-edge pieces from the likes of Bottega Veneta, Celine and Dries Van Noten alongside more up-and-coming names.
This summer, proprietor Max Martinez is partnering with one of his favorite designers, Israeli-born, New York-based Nili Lotan on a seasonal pop-up. “Now that our customer is starting to travel again, I want to be able to meet her needs while she’s shopping on vacation,” says Lotan of why she chose Aspen. The 1,500-square-foot space is open through September, a few blocks away from Martinez’s original boutique, and features Nili Lotan’s full range of timeless, laid-back womenswear—think oversize button-downs, effortless striped shirts and high-waisted denim—as well as exclusive collaborations and accessories such as calfskin belts and fringed suede bags.
Rapha Clubhouse - 315 E. Hyman Ave.
Esteemed British cycling brand Rapha opens a pop-up Clubhouse in Aspen this summer, coinciding with the launch of its first-ever apparel collection devoted to mountain biking, Rapha MTB. The impressive 2,200-square-foot space is open through September 12 and acts as a community-centric hub offering the brand’s full breadth of cycling and lifestyle products, as well as events such as daily screenings of the Tour de France, meet-and-greets with sponsored athletes and weekend bike rides in collaboration with local art galleries and chefs. The pinnacle of the season will be the Rapha Prestige Aspen, an ambitious amateur-only ride on August 7. Teams of four will cycle over nearly 100 miles of challenging terrain throughout the Valley, with the exact route and details revealed to participants a week before competition.
Res Ipsa Home - 507 E. Hyman Ave.
Founded as a neckwear brand by lawyers Josh Moore and Odini Gogo in 2013, Res Ipsa has grown into a multifaceted destination for unique vintage and one-of-a-kind pieces sourced from around the world, such as handmade Turkish kilim loafers, authentic M-65 field jackets and tote bags made of Moroccan cactus silk. This summer—following the success of their two-year-old Aspen boutique (they also have shops in Nantucket, Malibu, Los Angeles and Vail)—the duo launches their first spot dedicated to furnishings, Res Ipsa Home. “Our model for our retail stores is to open small, impactful spaces, but that does not allow much room for larger stories like furniture,” says Moore. “The products we make [at Res Ipsa home] will continue our focus on repurposing vintage materials and sustainability.” The 929-square-foot jewel-box space consists of pieces designed and manufactured in Res Ipsa’s own Marrakech atelier, such as armchairs covered in traditional Moroccan Boucherouite rugs and Berber blankets, as well as select vintage finds.
Art News
Major galleries are making their way to the mountains.
Two powerhouse international art galleries are coming to Aspen for the summer season. Paris-based Almine Rech—which also operates branches in New York, London, Brussels and Shanghai—is taking over a 900-square-foot storefront space on E. Hyman Avenue. “We are eager to provide our artists with this new audience and to engage with such a spirited community of collectors and art lovers,” says founder Almine Ruiz-Picasso, who is married to a grandson of Pablo Picasso. The pop-up launches with a solo exhibition by Brooklyn-based painter Nathaniel Mary Quinn, followed by shows featuring the work of Wes Lang and Genesis Tramaine.
Meanwhile, White Cube—one of the world’s leading contemporary art galleries with locations in London and Hong Kong—is hosting what it refers to as an “off-site project” located in a historic 19th-century building on Mill Street. From June through September, a rotating series titled Correspondence presents pairings of selected works by top talents such as Tracey Emin, Anselm Kiefer and Cerith Wyn Evans, a Welsh conceptual artist who is also the subject of a coinciding solo exhibition at Aspen Art Museum.
Almine Rech, 601 E. Hyman Ave., alminerech.com; White Cube, 228 S. Mill St., whitecube.com. —AE