Skiing 100 days a year is a feat. So what’s it called when people do it 10 years in a row? An obsession.
People who regularly ski Aspen Mountain know Mikey Weschler. That’s because he’s up there every damn day. He actually hasn’t missed an opportunity to ski a local resort day since 2003, and that makes him a regular fixture on the slopes.
So it wasn’t a surprise when Aspen Skiing Co. awarded him the first 1,000-day pin in 2019—10 years into a program they launched in 2009. Every time a skier or snowboarder passes through the turnstile at the base, it counts as a day on their pass. Lots of people try to hit the hill 100 days in a season in order to receive the 100-day pin that SkiCo hands out, but it’s something only 600 to 1,100 people, including employees, achieve each winter.
Yet, there’s an even more exclusive category: the 1,000-day pinners.
“At the heart of Aspen Snowmass is skiing and riding. In 2009, as a way to recognize those who are extraordinarily passionate, those who get out on the mountain day after day, all season long, we began offering 100-day pins,” says Jonathan Ballou, SkiCo’s VP of Mountain Sales & Schools. “In 2019, on the 10th anniversary of the 100 Day pin, we offered the first 1,000-day pin to those avid snow-sport enthusiasts who rack up 100 days a year—or more—for 10 consecutive years. This is one of the little things we do to honor those kindred spirits who believe skiing and riding is life.”
Only 183 people have done it, and Weschler is one of them. “Some people do yoga as a daily practice,” he says. “Skiing is my daily practice.”
The 62-year-old has lived in Aspen for 42 years, making his way to the mountains after college at the University of Colorado. Skiing has always been part of him, but in 2003 things changed. “I almost died, and I was a newly sober person that winter. I didn’t drink at all. My good friend, James Bond, who has since passed, had been skiing every day, and I started skiing with him every day. That’s how it started, and now I don’t feel like ever taking a day off.”
Last season he skied 151 days in a row in Aspen, and then clocked a dozen at both ends of the season on nearby Colorado resorts for some 170 total days. He’s been fortunate in the nearly two decades of daily skiing to escape major injury and illness, though he does go out for “active rest” days to simply cruise.
He’s managed to pull off the feat by working nights in restaurants including Cantina and the Red Onion. Now, he’s simplified his schedule for earlier night shifts, working at Best Day Ever dispensary, which starts at 3 p.m. but ends by 9 p.m. and allows him to ski before work.
“The first rule about becoming a ski bum is to quit your day job,” he says.
A day job is something Greg Hanle does just two days a week. “That keeps my addiction in check,” he says. The rest of the week, he’s skiing Ajax by day and bartending at Mezzaluna at night. He jokes that he’d probably have a 5,000-day pin if all the time he’d put in on snow was counted, but, he’s not counting. He skis obsessively, but it’s not about the pin and he doesn’t actually have one.
“I’m a true addict,” he says. “I don’t have to motivate to go. I’ve got my two days a week that I don’t go. And when I do, it’s hardly ever one and done. I’ll always go and try the skiing, no matter the conditions.”
And it’s always possible to find something good, he says. “It’s an art form, it’s a science, and knowledge of angles and conditions,” he says. Once the goods are found, his rule is to just return to them instead of always looking for something else.
Other people have made skiing their day job: Of the 183 people who are 1,000-day pinners, just eight are women and all of them work for SkiCo. (Out of the total, there are 48 non-SkiCo employees who have been pinned.) Snowmass Mountain Manager Susan Cross skis almost daily for work, and the days that she’s off, she goes up anyway “out of guilt—you never know what’s going to happen, so you better ski,” she says. She’s been working for SkiCo for more than 30 years, so when she earned her pin, SkiCo just mailed it to her. “I don’t usually take the pin because I have to do this work,” she quips. “It shouldn’t count if you do this on your time.”
Even if she wasn’t working, Cross would be on the mountain. She often skins up on Fridays before work, and then skis later in the day. “I just love being outdoors, in all conditions, all weather,” she says.
Cross acknowledges that the majority of people and the culture around pinning probably happens at Aspen—easier, more efficient access closer to where more people live and work—but she’s all about Snowmass. “I love Snowmass because I work here, and of course I have to say it, but it is the best,” she says. “The changing conditions, the people, the views, I never want to take it for granted.”
It’s the same thing that gets John Francis (J.F.) Bruegger on the hill. “I just love skiing and being in the mountains,” he says. “Skiing is one of the coolest ways to be in the mountains. … You can always find terrain where the snow is good.”
Bruegger grew up in the valley and has lived at the base of Lift 1A for the past 15 years in the Skiers Chalet, which makes it hard to find an excuse for not getting to the chairlift. Counting days turned from a hobby to a quest, and 11 years ago he skied straight for 156 days—a challenge that included night-time skin laps when he traveled.
Skiing is at Bruegger’s core, yet he’s always found a way to have extra fun with it. Looking up at 1A from his bedroom, he’d always wondered how many laps one could get within the constraints of the 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. operating hours, and last season he put it to the test: 37. Then, he and friend Willie Volkhausen maxed out the most rides on what they determined to be the most efficient SkiCo lift, locking 66 laps on Snowmass’ Sam’s Knob.
Bruegger previously worked for the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club, and this winter he will be teaching on Aspen Mountain fulltime. He’s been skiing—a lot—since he was 3, so the 40-year-old has a tip for others: “You have to take care of yourself, and pay attention to how your body feels. To do it with longevity, you can’t go hard every day.”
But you can still go every day.