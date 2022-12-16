The Snowmass Live Comedy Series offers a $10 ticket to laughter.
Sarah Sanders was going through a gnarly breakup when she found herself undertaking one of the most courageous acts a human can muster: standup comedy.
It was summer 2021, and The Collective Snowmass was hosting its first-ever locals’ comedy competition. Sanders—who had just become manager of the community center—remembers shaking before she even stepped on stage; it was her first go at standup.
She prepared a set of jokes about all the red flags she’d missed in her former relationship. “I knew I was telling deeply personal jokes and I knew there were people in the audience who had witnessed my personal life as well,” Sanders recalls. “So that just added another layer of like, oh, this better be funny.”
All it took was that first laugh from the crowd, and Sanders was on a roll. She placed in the top four out of 19 other comedians that night—a moment, Sanders says, that led her down the path of cracking jokes on stage as often as she’s able.
“It’s a fun journey. I never thought, even like three years ago, that I would be pursuing standup comedy,” laughs Sanders, who now carries around a joke book everywhere she goes. “And having the tools available to give other people the courage to try comedy is something that’s important to me in our community.”
She has provided a platform for emerging and established comics in the valley and beyond by pioneering the Snowmass Live Comedy Series, alongside Gena Buhler, former executive director of the Wheeler Opera House, who programs the series.
With Buhler’s booking experience and Sanders’ passion for the act, the two have created a hit—and affordable—hub for humor.
Since launching in 2021, the Live Comedy Series takes place during the busy summer and winter months at The Collective Hall in Snowmass Base Village. Shows are held most Wednesday nights, featuring a mixed lineup of local and nationally acclaimed comics, for only $10 (and the monthly locals’ showcase is free).
“We don't have a lot of opportunities for locals to get on stage and perform in our valley, so we really wanted the local community to be a part of growing the series,” Sanders says. “It's fun to be able to offer them a space to explore comedy and to give them a good crowd to practice.”
The series always kicks off with the comedy competition, where local performers are evaluated by a panel of judges. The top comics are then matched to open for one of the national headliners booked later in the series. The roster of national talent each season includes big names coming in from cities like Los Angeles and New York, says Sanders, noting that many of these performers have appeared on shows like “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The Tonight Show,” “Last Comic Standing” and various Netflix series.
“It’s something I'm really proud of: bringing that level of a comedian to a small community space that's newer to comedy and filling our tiny room for a $10 ticket,” she says.
Other valley venues are growing their comedy programs—most of which she’s performed in herself—yet Sanders describes the different vibes, from the more polished performances put on by The Arts Campus At Willits to the laid-back acts held at Stubbies Sports Bar in Basalt or in Aspen’s Here House.
As the producer of the Snowmass Live Comedy Series, entering its fourth season this winter, Sanders nods to the uptick in comedic offerings throughout the valley. “It’s fun to bridge the valley together through laughter,” she says. “And I think it’s something that our community needs so much right now and will continue to need aswe’re working through all the growing pains from what the last few years have been. The more people are laughing, the better.”
Select Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m.starting Jan. 11, thecollectivesnowmass.com. 49 Wood Road, Snowmass Village