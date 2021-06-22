We caught up with Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis to find out what his perfect drink is, what his last meal would be and some of his culinary cravings in between.
Q: What is your perfect meal?
A: A table with friends on the canal at Trattoria al Gatto Nero in Burano, a colorful little fisherman’s island that’s a short boat ride from Venice, Italy. There’s a gruff waiter there who looks like a cop on Law & Order, but he warms up once you order everything: fried soft-shell crab, fritto misto, scallops with their roe, langoustine, shellfish, risotto, whole grilled fish, artichokes—all super fresh and from the region.
Q: What is your perfect wine?
A: It always depends on the weather and food, but bubbles are nonnegotiable any day of the year and in any situation. Lately I’m in love with Pierre Richard Perles d’Automne Crémant de Jura Brut Rosé.
Q: What is your perfect cocktail?
A: Margarita. Rocks, no salt. 2-4 oz. silver tequila, juice from 1.5 limes, agave nectar to taste. Shake in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain and add a floater of Grand Marnier.
Q: What was your first job?
A: Working the slicer and slinging sandwiches at Jersey Mike’s in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Shredded iceberg lettuce is a highly underrated ingredient.
Q: Why do you love your job?
A: I get to work with the kindest and most talented team in food media, and I somehow built a career around a lifestyle and a lifestyle around a career.
Q: Why is it challenging?
A: No day is ever the same, which is both a challenge and a blessing.
Q: What is the most unexpected thing you discovered in your role?
A: The unmute button on my 5,000th Zoom call. Finally.
Q: Who has been your biggest mentor?
A: [Chef] Jonathan Waxman has had a huge influence on my life professionally and personally. I left my newspaper job, and he hired me as a cook at Barbuto in New York City in 2005. The next two-and-a-half years in his kitchens created the culinary foundation for my career, and I met some of my closest friends and work family there.
Q: How do you like to spend your time when you’re not working?
A: In the woods or in the kitchen with my two girls Frances, 9, and Smith, 7.
Q: What is your 2021 state of mind?
A: Creative and curious.
Q: What is yourfavorite time of year?
A: Spring in the South.
Q: Tell us your favorite memory from previous Food & WineClassics in Aspen.
A: A three-way tie: Hanging with Jacques Pépin, riding a bike alongside Carlton McCoy—the former wine director at The Little Nell—during the Blackberry Farm Friends and Fellows Ride, and watching Martha Stewart boil lobster in vodka.
Q: How would your best friends describe you in three words?
A: He uses every dish in the kitchen. Okay, that was seven words.
Q: How would you describe yourself in three words?
A: Thinks too much.
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
A: How about winter in Aspen and summer in Sicily?
Q: What would your last meal be?
A: Ice-cold beer. Three-dozen oysters on the half shell from the Pacific Northwest, Northeast and South. Chicken wings grilled over charcoal. A bottle of Domaine Tempier Cuvée Classique. Some lightly dressed spicy arugula. French fries. Everything from the cheese cart. A perfectly ripe peach. Really good mezcal on the rocks. Good night and good luck!
Q: What’s your guilty-pleasure food?
A: I subscribe to [food writer] Nigella Lawson’s take on this. I don’t believe in guilty pleasures when it comes to food. Eat what you want!
Q: Where are you the happiest?
A: In the ocean or in the mountains.
Q: Describe your perfect day.
A: Driving through the hilly Marin Headlands toward the California coast with ’72-era Grateful Dead on the stereo and the windows down. I’m with the people I love, and we wind up at The Marshall Store on Tomales Bay and spend the afternoon there on the water.
Food & Wine Classic in Aspen takes place this year September 10-12.