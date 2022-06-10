Everybody loves a good glass of wine, but what about a cheap beer and some nachos?
The Dive Bar. In Aspen, and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, it’s a dying breed. The once rough-and-tumble, PBR-on-tap barrooms full men and women talking about “the valley’s best years” are looking at last call. In Aspen, the J-Bar and Woody Creek Tavern have been relegated to become tourist traps and long gone are the wild days of Cooper Street Pier, The Red Onion, Bentley’s and four shots and a pitcher of beer at Little Annie’s. Without them, the character and charm, and the characters and charmers who made them special, have also dwindled away. Perhaps there’s no way to formally define what a dive bar is—but there are some criteria on which we can all agree. It must have locals, be free of pretention, offer cheap(er) drinks, provide music (jukebox or live music preferably) and regulars—many, many regulars who will never Instagram their drinks. Today in the Roaring Fork Valley, being a dive bar is a badge of honor.
Zane’s Tavern
Aspen, Snowmass & Basalt
Now with three locations from which to choose—Aspen, Willits and the original, Snowmass Village—Zane’s has built a reputation for its wings, dings and late-night flings. If you want a Guinness on tap, or a High Life in a bottle, a room full of TVs playing sports and a snapshot of local life, Zane’s in Snowmass on the mall is a sure-fire bet. The Willits location is the most polished and family friendly of the trio. Once the former McSorley’s Irish Pub location of the late ’90s, Zane’s in Aspen also holds the crown as being the last Dive Bar in town. Someone in charge of Aspen, please take note.
Stubbies
Basalt
“Club Stub” has been a mainstay of the industry scene for decades. It’s not a place this author frequents often, but aside from unintentional glares from its diehard patrons, Stubbies also offers a respite to weary locals thanks to the affordable pours, pool tables, ping pong, shuffleboard and food until 9 p.m.—which is considered late night in the midvalley. (Sue us, we have to work.)
Pour House
Carbondale
Now The Pour House is a respectable place, but it still qualifies as the upper echelon of dive bars because of its cowboy aesthetic and loyal afternoon patrons. Bartenders are often those some might rem-ember from the old days in Aspen, who have since found their new homes downvalley. Cold Coors on draft, some good food and a sign that reads “Be Nice or Leave,” which the seasoned staff actually enforces. Grab a pint and pass the time looking at the collection of historic Carbondale memorabilia on the walls.
The Black Nugget
Carbondale
The Black Nugget was named as an homage to the coal miners who filled the seats of this bar for the past 40 years. In fact, the names of local miners killed are carved into the wood beams that appear to hold up the place like a mining shaft. The “pretty seedy” Nugget, according to one staffer, also has $2.50 drafts, free popcorn and hot dogs for sale, if you’re desperate. Here, the waft of cigarette smoke lingers amidst $1 “mystery shots” and conversations of Carbondale’s finest. Recently overheard: “I’m college educated; I’m not doing no lap dances.” That’s the Nugget in a nutshell. Long may she thrive.
The Springs
Glenwood Springs
Whereas Doc Holliday’s Saloon (known for the landmark gun sign on the exterior) is more of a tourist location, complete with a great collection of pictures of old-time gun slingers of the Wild West, its sister property next door, The Springs, is made for locals. With high ceilings, a long bar and a vibe that yells “avoid clean living,” The Springs and Doc Holliday’s are the one-two classic dive bar punch at the junction of Highway 82 and I-70. True gems in an otherwise newly sanitized stretch of downtown Glenwood.