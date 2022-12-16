For this Aspenite, everything is just as it should be.
I learned to ski at Buttermilk in the Aspenauts program during the winter of 1974, with a rag-tag bunch of kids who were far better skiers than I. My mom put me in ski school originally because I liked to spin around and ski backward in a snowplow. I’ll never forget my agitated dad on his purple Trucker skis, with his wonky over-the-glasses goggles fogging up, yelling at me to “turn around!” on the playful slopes of Teaser on West Buttermilk. Some days when my world turns sideways on its axis, I find myself indelibly drawn back to those very slopes, almost to seek some kind of solace in the permanence of those beginner runs.
Skiing is a constant that keeps me permanently grounded in Aspen. The memories of learning to ski here as a child, combined with the lingering mental snapshots from seasons newly past, serve as a stoic reminder that the lilting skiing song always remains the same. My toes and feet still get cold. I always feel anxious on powder days. Getting ready is often times a nuisance. Yet the mountains, and the physical feel of skiing down their apathetic weathered faces, are unmovable to my sense of place here in Aspen.
My ski journey continued from the safe slopes of Buttermilk to Snowmass and then Aspen Highlands, when our parents finally let us go skiing by ourselves. Ajax was generally discouraged for kids to ski because of its trademark reckless, unbridled hotdogging and fast skiing environs. Coincidentally as I get older, Aspen Mountain still feels like the dangerous adult mountain to me. I cringe when I see people skiing with their toddlers on a leash down Spar Gulch, as others of questionable abilities go whooshing by at breakneck speeds.
By the late ’80s when I reached my 20s, Aspen Mountain was the only mountain we ever skied—under any circumstances, at all times, no questions asked. I used to brag about that I never skied Snowmass, let alone Buttermilk. Now I boast about how often I ski them both—willingly.
The parabolic curve of my ski career, not unlike that of the shaped ski, is undeniably on the downslope. I ski slower, and rarely jump anymore. I seek out the grooming report. The only early season rope-drop I’m even remotely interested in is the Noon Groomer on Snowmass. I now ski in a one-piece ski suit, not just for fashion, but also pure function. (Truthfully, I was getting tired of the button on my ski pants constantly popping open when I hit a mogul sideways, or lowered into a tuck.)
This summer at the local landfill, I noticed a discarded pile of old skis next to an assortment of crutches and those ski-boot-looking foot casts. I took this as a stark reminder, and proof, that common ski ailments such as knee surgeries, skin cancer and a limp are the real cost of living in Aspen. Even so, the thought of residing here and not being able to ski, effectively stripping me of an inherent ski identity, haunts me. At that point, one might as well move to Hawaii, and not ever go into the ocean.
The town of Aspen may have morphed in some irreplaceable way to others, but not for me. A lot has changed, yet skiing generally hasn’t. Sure, equipment, clothing and chairlifts have excelled technologically, however the mountains are mostly the same as I remember them growing up. The culture and spirit of skiing in Aspen and Snowmass is still a potent, driving factor. I still look forward to ski conditioning classes and seeing my old ski buddies. I continue to fret about getting a new pass picture, how my feet will feel in new boots or if my skis are too short and fat. I still have ski dreams, only now they’re more stress-related, in the form of work or personal-related ski nightmares.
To me, knowing how to ski is like riding a bike. Each year on Thanksgiving Day, when I get to the top of the chairlift, I somehow unforgettably ski down the ramp without crashing, and onto the slope like it was yesterday. And when I get home, my legs are still noticeably sore, and the turkey is still almost ready in the oven.